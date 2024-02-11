Ranji Trophy 2024 Round 6, Day 3 Round-up: Jalaj Saxena claims 9/68; Haryana register big win over Jharkhand

All-rounder Jalaj Saxena registered figures of 9/68 to put Kerala in a commanding position against Bengal on Day 3 of the Ranji Trophy 2024 Elite Group B Round 6 match at the St Xavier's College Ground in Thumba, Thiruvananthapuram, on Sunday, February 11. Saxena’s nine-fer saw Bengal being bowled out for 180 in their first innings in response to Kerala’s 363.

Bengal resumed Day 3 of the Ranji Trophy 2024 match at 172/8 and Saxena claimed both wickets to register his career-best figures. Kerala then declared their second innings on 265/6 as Sachin Baby (51) and Shreyas Gopal (50*) played impressive knocks. Set a target of 449, Bengal went to stumps at 77/2, with Ranjot Khaira being dismissed for 2 and Sudip Kumar Gharami for 31.

In a Group A match of the Ranji Trophy 2024, Haryana hammered Jharkhand by an innings and 205 runs at the Keenan Stadium in Jamshedpur. Jharkhand resumed their first innings on Day 3 at 119/9, responding to Haryana’s 509. They were bowled out for the same score as Jayant Yadav finished with 5/35. The bowler claimed 5/55 in the second innings as well as Jharkhand were cleaned up for 185, following on.

In a Group C clash of the Ranji Trophy 2024, Tamil Nadu fought back against Karnataka at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai even though the latter still have the upper hand. Tamil Nadu began Day 3 at 129/7 and were bowled out for 151 in their first innings. Ajith Ram then claimed 5/61 as Karnataka were knocked over for 139 in their second innings. Set to chase 355, Tamil Nadu were 36/1 at stumps on Day 3.

Ranji Trophy 2024: Brief scores from Round 6, Day 3

Here’s a look at brief scores from all of the Ranji Trophy 2024 matches played on Day 3 of Round 6 of the competition.

Elite Group A

Haryana (509) beat Jharkhand (119 & 185 f/o) by an innings and 205 runs

Services (333) beat Manipur (67 & 70) by an innings and 196 runs

Maharashtra (208 & 187/3) trail Vidarbha (552) by 157 runs

Saurashtra (328 & 174/4) lead Rajasthan (257) by 245 runs

Elite Group B

Mumbai (351 & 97/1) lead Chhattisgarh (350) by 98 runs

Bengal (180 & 77/2) need 372 runs vs Kerala (363 & 265/6 d)

Andhra (261 & 271/5) lead Uttar Pradesh (198) by 334 runs

Bihar (207 & 168/3 f/o) trail Assam (405) by 30 runs

Elite Group C

Chandigarh (356 & 116/0) lead Tripura (438) by 34 runs

Tamil Nadu (151 & 36/1) need 319 runs vs Karnataka (366 & 139)

Punjab (219 & 40/4) need 371 runs vs Gujarat (339 & 290/8 d)

Goa (200 & 93/1) need 213 runs vs Railways (297 & 208)

Elite Group D

Odisha (169 & 17/2) need 360 runs vs Uttarakhand (342 & 203/8 d)

Baroda (132 & 201/3 f/o) trail Madhya Pradesh (454) by 121 runs

Himachal Pradesh (319 & 31/1) need 296 runs vs Delhi (264 & 381/6 d)

Jammu and Kashmir (106 & 152) beat Puducherry (172 & 67) by 19 runs

Plate Group (Semifinals)

1st semifinal: Hyderabad (462/8d) beat Nagaland (206 & 188 f/o) by an innings and 68 runs

2nd semifinal: Meghalaya (145 & 156/4) beat Mizoram (144 & 153) by 6 wickets

