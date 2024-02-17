Ranji Trophy 2024 Round 7, Day 2 Round-up: Thakur finishes with 10 as Mumbai register innings win; Pujara hits ton

Cheteshwar Pujara good run in the Ranji Trophy 2024 continues. (Pic: Getty Images)

All-rounder Shardul Thakur finished with 10 wickets as Mumbai hammered Assam by an innings and 80 runs on Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy 2024 Round 7 Group B match at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy in BKC, Mumbai on Saturday, February 17.

Resuming their first innings on 217/6, Mumbai were bowled out for 272 as Dibakar Johri claimed 5/74. Thakur then picked up 4/31 to go with his first-innings six-fer as Assam were bundled out for 108 in 33 overs in their second innings. Mohit Avasthi and Tushar Deshpande also chipped in with two scalps apiece.

In another Group B clash of the Ranji Trophy 2024, Abhimanyu Easwaran scored a double hundred for Bengal against Bihar at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Easwaran hit 200* off 291 balls as Bengal declared their first innings at 411/5. Bihar were 32/1 at stumps in their second innings.

In a Group A match of the Ranji Trophy 2024, Cheteshwar Pujara smashed 108 off 105 balls as Saurashtra declared their first innings against Manipur in Rajkot at 529/6. Saurashtra resumed their innings at 153/3 and continued their impressive batting effort. Skipper Arpit Vasavada scored 148, Prerak Mankad hammered a run-a-ball 173, while Pujara also helped himself to a ton. Manipur were 55/3 at stumps on Day 2.

Ranji Trophy 2024: Brief scores from Round 7, Day 2

Here’s a look at brief scores from all of the Ranji Trophy 2024 matches played on Day 2 of Round 7 of the competition.

Elite Group A

Jharkhand (188 & 171/5) lead Rajasthan (210) by 149 runs

Haryana (198/4) trail Vidarbha (423) by 225 runs

Services (217/4) trail Maharashtra (225) by 8 runs

Manipur (142 & 55/3) trail Saurashtra (529/6 d) by 332 runs

Elite Group B

Bihar (95 & 32/1) trail Bengal (411/5 d) by 284 runs

Uttar Pradesh (110/3) trail Chhattisgarh (414) by 304 runs

Mumbai (272) beat Assam (84 & 108) by an innings and 80 runs

Kerala (258/3) trail Andhra (272) by 14 runs

Elite Group C

Tripura (149 & 286/9) lead Railways (105) by 330 runs

Punjab (141/6) trail Tamil Nadu (435) by 294 runs

Karnataka (268/3) lead Chandigarh (267) by 1 run

Gujarat (281/5) trail Goa (317) by 36 runs

Elite Group D

Delhi (187/2) trail Odisha (440) by 253 runs

Puducherry (170/7) trail Himachal Pradesh (463) by 293 runs

Uttarakhand (382 & 29/2) lead Baroda (180) by 231 run

Madhya Pradesh (200 & 92/1) lead Jammu and Kashmir (242) by 50 runs

Plate Group Final

Hyderabad (25/2) trail Meghalaya (304) by 279 runs

