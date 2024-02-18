Ranji Trophy 2024 Round 7, Day 3 Round-up: Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Mukesh Kumar shine as Saurashtra, Bengal register innings wins

Dharmendrasinh Jadeja claimed 5/55 as Saurashtra hammered Manipur by an innings and 243 runs in a Ranji Trophy 2024 Round 7 Elite Group A match at Sanosara Cricket Ground A in Rajkot on Sunday, February 18.

Manipur resumed their second innings on Day 3 at 55/3, but were bowled out for 144 in 51.5 overs despite Bikash Singh's 64*. Having lost all seven matches, Manipur are set to be relegated to the Plate group.

In a Group B match of the Ranji Trophy 2024, pacer Mukesh Kumar starred with 6/32 in nine overs as Bengal thumped Bihar by an innings and 204 runs at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Bihar resumed their second innings on Day 3 at 32/1 but could not offer much resistance with the bat and were bowled out for 112 in 35.1 overs. Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal also starred with 4/34 for Bengal.

In a Group C match of the Ranji Trophy 2024, 18 wickets fell on Day 3 in the clash between Gujarat and Goa in Porvorim as the former ended up registering a seven-wicket win. Gujarat began the day at 281/5 in their first innings and were bowled out for 346.

In response, Goa were bundled out for 143 as Priyajitsing Jadeja claimed 3/29. Set a target of 115, Gujarat lost three wickets, but got home in 29.3 overs. Aditya U Patel (38*) and Het Patel (46*) guided their team to an impressive win.

Ranji Trophy 2024: Brief scores from Round 7, Day 3

Here’s a look at brief scores from all of the Ranji Trophy 2024 matches played on Day 3 of Round 7 of the competition.

Elite Group A

Rajasthan (210 & 120/6) need 128 runs vs Jharkhand (188 & 269)

Vidarbha (423 & 113/4) lead Haryana (333) by 203 runs

Services (430/9) lead Maharashtra (225) by 205 runs

Saurashtra (529/6 d) beat Manipur (142 & 144) by an innings and 243 runs

Elite Group B

Bengal (411/5 d) beat Bihar (95 & 12) by an innings and 204 runs

Chhattisgarh (414 & 124/5) lead Uttar Pradesh (238) by 300 runs

Andhra (272 & 19/1) trail Kerala (514/7 d) by 223 runs

Elite Group C

Railways (105 & 270/4) need 108 runs vs Tripura (149 & 333)

Punjab (274 & 180/4 f/o) lead Tamil Nadu (435) by 19 runs

Chandigarh (267 & 61/0) trail Karnataka (563/5 d) by 235 runs

Gujarat (339/9 & 117/3) beat Goa (309/9 & 143) by 7 wickets

Elite Group D

Delhi (451) lead Odisha (440) by 11 runs

Himachal Pradesh (463) beat Puducherry (202 & 198 f/o) by an innings and 63 runs

Baroda (180 & 50/2) need 374 runs vs Uttarakhand (382 & 221/6 d)

Madhya Pradesh (200 & 409/8) lead Jammu and Kashmir (242) by 367 runs

Plate Group Final

Meghalaya (304 & 0/1) trail Hyderabad (350) by 46 runs

