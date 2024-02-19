Ranji Trophy 2024: Tamil Nadu to take on Saurashtra in quarterfinals; Mumbai to face Baroda

The quarterfinal line-ups for the Ranji Trophy 2024 were confirmed on Monday, February 19 following the conclusion of the league stage. The top two sides from the four Elite groups have qualified for the quarterfinal stage, which begins on Friday, February 23.

The four teams that topped their respective groups will take on second-placed teams from a different group at home. Vidarbha will thus face Karnataka in the first quarterfinal, Madhya Pradesh will take on Andhra in the second, Mumbai will meet Baroda in the third, while Tamil Nadu will be up against Saurashtra in quarterfinal four. Tamil Nadu have made it to the last eight of the Ranji Trophy for the first time in seven years.

Meanwhile, the top two sides from the Plate division, Hyderabad and Meghalaya, will be part of the Elite Group next season. On the other hand, the two bottom teams across the four Elite groups, Manipur and Goa, will be relegated to the Plate division.

Looking at the action from Day 4 of Round 7 of the Ranji Trophy 2024, Jharkhand beat Rajasthan by 89 runs in Group A, while Vidarbha got the better of Haryana by 115 runs. Chasing a target of 296, Haryana were bowled out for 180 as Akshay Wakhare claimed 3/30.

In a Group C match of the Ranji Trophy 2024, Railways beat Tripura by 5 wickets in Agartala. They gunned down 378, a record for the highest successful chase in Ranji Trophy history, as Pratham Singh (169*) and Mohammad Saif (106) hit tons.

Also, Tamil Nadu defeated Punjab by 9 wickets. After bowling out Punjab for 231 in their second innings (following in), Tamil Nadu chased down a target of 71 with ease in 7 overs. In Group D, Delhi beat Odisha by 7 wickets, while Madhya Pradesh got the better of Jammu and Kashmir by 256 runs.

Ranji Trophy 2024: Brief scores from Round 7, Day 4

Here’s a look at brief scores from all of the Ranji Trophy 2024 matches played on Day 4 of Round 7 of the competition.

Elite Group A

Jharkhand (188 & 269) beat Rajasthan (210 & 158) by 89 runs

Vidarbha (423 & 205) beat Haryana (333 & 180) by 115 runs

Maharashtra (225 & 157/6) drew with Services (432)

Elite Group B

Chhattisgarh (414 & 199/8 d) drew with Uttar Pradesh (238 & 201/3)

Kerala (514/7 d) drew with Andhra (272 & 189/9)

Elite Group C

Railways (105 & 378/5) beat Tripura (149 & 333) by 5 wickets

Tamil Nadu (435 & 71/1) beat Punjab (274 & 231 f/o) by 9 wickets

Karnataka (563/5 d) drew with Chandigarh (267 & 236/5)

Elite Group D

Delhi (451 & 123/3) beat Odisha (440 & 133) by 7 wickets

Uttarakhand (382 & 221/6 d) drew with Baroda (180 & 218/4)

Madhya Pradesh (200 & 422) beat Jammu and Kashmir (242 & 124) by 256 runs

Plate Group Final

Hyderabad (350 & 71/1) need 127 runs vs Meghalaya (304 & 243)

