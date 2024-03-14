Ranji Trophy 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Mumbai vs Vidarbha (Updated) ft. Agni Chopra

Mumbai faced Vidarbha in the final of the Ranji Trophy 2024. Vidarbha elected to bowl after winning the toss and bundled out Mumbai for just 224 runs in the first innings. Vidarbha didn’t have a great outing with the bat either and were all out for 105 runs in their first innings.

Mumbai earned a healthy lead of 119 runs in the first innings. Musheer Khan led the batting attack and helped Mumbai post a total of 418 runs in the second innings. Musheer scored his second century in the tournament. Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer and Shams Mulani scored a half-century each.

Vidarbha tried their best to overcome Mumbai’s total but they failed. They were bundled out for 368 runs and Mumbai won by 169 runs. Musheer won the Player of the Match award for his batting performance.

Ranji Trophy 2024 Most Runs List

POSPLAYERTEAMMIRNOHSAVGBFSR100504S6S
1Agni ChopraCAM612939-16678.25909103.35312024
2Ricky BhuiACA813902117575.17163355.23439714
3Sachin BabyKCA712830213183142058.4544927
4Cheteshwar PujaraSCA8138291243*69.08151754.6432952
5Narayan JagadeesanTNCA913816232174.18128063.75216613
6Shashwat RawatBCA813784-20760.31140555.842910
7Baba IndrajithTNCA913767218769.73139954.8224612
8Tanmay AgarwalHYCA78765-36695.63639119.71317234
9Kishan LyngdohMECA712695226869.593274.57141071
10Rahul Singh GahlautHYCA78694-21486.75516134.49328523

Agni Chopra finished as the leading run-scorer in the tournament with 939 runs in six games at an average of 78.25.

Ricky Bhui made 902 runs in 13 innings at an average of 75.17 and was in the second place.

Sachin Baby was in the third position on this list of the batters with the most runs. He finished with 830 runs in seven games at an average of 83 and a strike rate of 58.45.

Cheteshwar Pujara made 829 runs in 13 outings in the Ranji Trophy 2024 and finished in fourth place.

Narayan Jagadeesan was the fifth-highest run-scorer in this edition of the tournament. He had 816 runs to his name in nine games at an average of 74.18.

Musheer Khan won the Player of the Match award in the final and finished as the fourth-highest run-scorer for Mumbai. He made 433 runs in five innings, including two centuries and one half-century.

Ranji Trophy 2024 Most Wickets List

POSPLAYERTEAMMIWKTSORBBIAVGECONSR4W5W
1Tanay ThyagarajanHYCA71456217.5839714.983.8523.3307
2R Sai KishoreTNCA91553385982618.522.5543.5863
3Mohit JangraCAM61143289858619.952.9640.3224
4Gourav YadavCAP71141217.4598714.582.7431.8505
5Ajith Ram STNCA81341254.4646615.752.5337.2632
6D A JadejaSCA81341307.3800719.512.64533
7H A WalunjMHCA71341308.1830820.242.6945.0924
8Bhargav BhattBCA81541295.4907722.123.0643.2614
9Kumar Kartikeya SinghMPCA91841330800619.512.4248.2931
10A A SarvateVCA101940278.5755518.872.741.8231

Tanay Thyagarajan finished in the number one place on this list of the bowlers with the most wickets. He took 56 scalps in seven games for Hyderabad at an average of 14.98.

R Sai Kishore was in second place with 53 wickets in nine matches at an average of 18.52 for Tamil Nadu.

Mohit Jangra finished in third place and took 43 wickets in six games at an average of 19.95.

Gourav Yadav was in fourth place and picked up a total of 41 eickets in 11 outings at an average of 14.58.

Ajith Ram S had 41 wickets to his name in eight matches at an average of 15.75 and finished as the fifth-highest wicket-taker.

Harsh Dubey was the most successful bowler in the final and took a total of eight wickets. He bagged 23 wickets in five games at an average of 28.91.

