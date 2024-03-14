Ranji Trophy 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Mumbai vs Vidarbha (Updated) ft. Agni Chopra

Mumbai faced Vidarbha in the final of the Ranji Trophy 2024. Vidarbha elected to bowl after winning the toss and bundled out Mumbai for just 224 runs in the first innings. Vidarbha didn’t have a great outing with the bat either and were all out for 105 runs in their first innings.

Mumbai earned a healthy lead of 119 runs in the first innings. Musheer Khan led the batting attack and helped Mumbai post a total of 418 runs in the second innings. Musheer scored his second century in the tournament. Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer and Shams Mulani scored a half-century each.

Vidarbha tried their best to overcome Mumbai’s total but they failed. They were bundled out for 368 runs and Mumbai won by 169 runs. Musheer won the Player of the Match award for his batting performance.

Ranji Trophy 2024 Most Runs List

POS PLAYER TEAM M I R NO HS AVG BF SR 100 50 4S 6S 1 Agni Chopra CAM 6 12 939 - 166 78.25 909 103.3 5 3 120 24 2 Ricky Bhui ACA 8 13 902 1 175 75.17 1633 55.23 4 3 97 14 3 Sachin Baby KCA 7 12 830 2 131 83 1420 58.45 4 4 92 7 4 Cheteshwar Pujara SCA 8 13 829 1 243* 69.08 1517 54.64 3 2 95 2 5 Narayan Jagadeesan TNCA 9 13 816 2 321 74.18 1280 63.75 2 1 66 13 6 Shashwat Rawat BCA 8 13 784 - 207 60.31 1405 55.8 4 2 91 0 7 Baba Indrajith TNCA 9 13 767 2 187 69.73 1399 54.82 2 4 61 2 8 Tanmay Agarwal HYCA 7 8 765 - 366 95.63 639 119.71 3 1 72 34 9 Kishan Lyngdoh MECA 7 12 695 2 268 69.5 932 74.57 1 4 107 1 10 Rahul Singh Gahlaut HYCA 7 8 694 - 214 86.75 516 134.49 3 2 85 23

Agni Chopra finished as the leading run-scorer in the tournament with 939 runs in six games at an average of 78.25.

Ricky Bhui made 902 runs in 13 innings at an average of 75.17 and was in the second place.

Sachin Baby was in the third position on this list of the batters with the most runs. He finished with 830 runs in seven games at an average of 83 and a strike rate of 58.45.

Cheteshwar Pujara made 829 runs in 13 outings in the Ranji Trophy 2024 and finished in fourth place.

Narayan Jagadeesan was the fifth-highest run-scorer in this edition of the tournament. He had 816 runs to his name in nine games at an average of 74.18.

Musheer Khan won the Player of the Match award in the final and finished as the fourth-highest run-scorer for Mumbai. He made 433 runs in five innings, including two centuries and one half-century.

Ranji Trophy 2024 Most Wickets List

POS PLAYER TEAM M I WKTS O R BBI AVG ECON SR 4W 5W 1 Tanay Thyagarajan HYCA 7 14 56 217.5 839 7 14.98 3.85 23.33 0 7 2 R Sai Kishore TNCA 9 15 53 385 982 6 18.52 2.55 43.58 6 3 3 Mohit Jangra CAM 6 11 43 289 858 6 19.95 2.96 40.32 2 4 4 Gourav Yadav CAP 7 11 41 217.4 598 7 14.58 2.74 31.85 0 5 5 Ajith Ram S TNCA 8 13 41 254.4 646 6 15.75 2.53 37.26 3 2 6 D A Jadeja SCA 8 13 41 307.3 800 7 19.51 2.6 45 3 3 7 H A Walunj MHCA 7 13 41 308.1 830 8 20.24 2.69 45.09 2 4 8 Bhargav Bhatt BCA 8 15 41 295.4 907 7 22.12 3.06 43.26 1 4 9 Kumar Kartikeya Singh MPCA 9 18 41 330 800 6 19.51 2.42 48.29 3 1 10 A A Sarvate VCA 10 19 40 278.5 755 5 18.87 2.7 41.82 3 1

Tanay Thyagarajan finished in the number one place on this list of the bowlers with the most wickets. He took 56 scalps in seven games for Hyderabad at an average of 14.98.

R Sai Kishore was in second place with 53 wickets in nine matches at an average of 18.52 for Tamil Nadu.

Mohit Jangra finished in third place and took 43 wickets in six games at an average of 19.95.

Gourav Yadav was in fourth place and picked up a total of 41 eickets in 11 outings at an average of 14.58.

Ajith Ram S had 41 wickets to his name in eight matches at an average of 15.75 and finished as the fifth-highest wicket-taker.

Harsh Dubey was the most successful bowler in the final and took a total of eight wickets. He bagged 23 wickets in five games at an average of 28.91.

