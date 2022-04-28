Ranji Trophy knockouts to commence on June 4 in Bengaluru

The knockout stage of the Ranji Trophy 2021-22 will commence on June 4 in Bengaluru and the final is scheduled to take place on June 20.

Incidentally, the league phase of India's premier domestic competition was played before the start of the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had earlier stated that the knockout phase would take place after the conclusion of the cash-rich league.

The quarterfinals are likely to be held from June 6 while the semifinals and the final will begin on June 14 and 22 respectively.



Banglore alloted because other centres receive heavy rain around that time.



As per PTI, there will be no quarantine for the players. However, the players will have to submit a negative RT-PCR report upon arrival. Meanwhile, the matches will be played inside a bio-bubble to avoid any of the players and support staff contracting the coronavirus.

The four quarterfinals will be played between June 4-and 8 while the semi-finals are scheduled to take place between June 12-and 16.

Ranji Trophy knockout schedule

Bengal, who were ruthless in the group stage, will lock horns with Jharkhand in the first quarter-final while domestic giants Mumbai will go up against Uttarakhand in the second tie.

Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh and Punjab and Madhya Pradesh will face each other in the remaining two quarter-final fixtures.

The Ranji Trophy has returned after a couple of years due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. Saurashtra are the defending champions, having defeated Bengal by virtue of a first-innings lead.

Mumbai are the most successful team in the history of the competition, winning 41 titles while Karnataka are the second most successful team, winning eight titles in 14 final appearances.

Full Schedule

June 4-8 - First quarter-final: Bengal vs Jharkhand

June 4-8 - Second quarter-final: Mumbai vs Uttarakhand

June 4-8 - Third quarter-final: Karnataka vs UP

June 4-8 - Fourth quarter-final: Punjab vs MP

June 12-16 - First semi-final: Winner of QF1 vs QF4

June 12-16 - Second semi-final: Winner of QF2 vs QF3

June 20-24 - Final

