Asia Cup 2022: “Massive sign”- Rashid Khan extremely impressed with IPL star Fazalhaq Farooqi

Afghanistan star all-rounder Rashid Khan is delighted to see their fast bowlers rise to the occasion alongside spinners in the 2022 Asia Cup.

He credited the IPL for the rise of Fazalhaq Farooqi, who was the architect of their victory against Sri Lanka. The left-arm seamer finished with 3/11 as SL were bundled out for 105 runs. Afghanistan won the match by eight wickets.

Speaking at Afghanistan’s training session on Thursday, here’s what Rashid Khan told ESPNCricinfo:

“Bowling has always been good for us, but if you look at our side, the fast-bowling department was struggling earlier, but we have good bowlers now. Someone like Fazalhaq Farooqi has had the experience of playing in the IPL. The exposure he got there has been massive. We also have Naveen-ul-Haq, who is playing all around the world. This is a massive sign for us.”

Afghanistan last defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets. Rashid Khan and Mujeeb-ur-Rahman laid the foundation for their win by restricting Shakib Al Hasan and Co. to 127/7 in their stipulated 20 overs. Ibrahim Zadran and Najibullah Zadran stepped up with their unbeaten 40s to help Afghanistan win the match by seven wickets.

“We are ready for any team, and not just India or Pakistan”- Rashid Khan

After convincing victories over Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Afghanistan has emerged as the strongest contender from Group B in the tournament. Spin maestro Rashid Khan has said that they are ready to compete against the likes of India and Pakistan in the Super 4 stage of the tournament.

“We’ve worked really hard. The focus is on taking responsibility as a group. We’ve focused on fast bowling and getting better in that area. We are ready for any team, and not just India or Pakistan. Our focus is the same, and we train with the same mindset and intensity for every opponent.”

He added:

"What is in our control is to work hard, train with intensity and give 100% in training and treat every game with same focus.”

Afghanistan will next play against Sri Lanka on Saturday (September 3).

