Rashid Khan overtakes Wanindu Hasaranga to become new No. 1 bowler in ICC T20I Rankings

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan has become the new world number-one T20I bowler in ICC rankings after leading his nation to a historic 2-1 series win against Pakistan. Khan picked up three wickets in the three-match series at an economy rate of 5.16, helping his team secure a series victory.

Courtesy of his excellent bowling performance against Pakistan, Rashid Khan overtook Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga in the ICC T20I rankings for bowlers. Khan now has 710 rating points to his name, while Hasaranga stands second with 695 rating points.

There was one other change in the top 10 of ICC T20I rankings for bowlers. South Africa's Tabraiz Shamsi has slipped from 10th to 11th position after a forgettable series against West Indies. Shamsi bagged three wickets in three games and had an economy rate of 15.

New Zealand's Mitchell Santner has replaced him in the 10th position. Fazalhaq Farooqi, Josh Hazlewood, Adil Rashid, Adam Zampa, Sam Curran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Anrich Nortje (3rd to 9th respectively) are the other bowlers in the top 10.

Rashid Khan and Mitchell Santner were not the only gainers in ICC T20I Rankings

Apart from Rashid Khan and Mitchell Santner, South Africa's Rilee Rossouw also gained big in ICC T20I rankings. Rossouw moved up to sixth from ninth position in the batters' chart with 724 rating points. He aggregated 68 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 212.50 against the West Indies.

Rossouw's rise has pushed Muhammad Waseem, Dawid Malan and Aaron Finch to seventh, eighth and ninth spots, respectively. India's Suryakumar Kumar continues to be the top-ranked T20I batter, followed by Mohammad Rizwan, Devon Conway, Babar Azam and Aiden Markram.

There were no changes in the top five of the all-rounders' rankings, with Shakib Al Hasan, Hardik Pandya, Mohammad Nabi, Shadab Khan and Wanindu Hasaranga being the top five all-rounders.

