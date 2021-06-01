"Asghar Afghan's captaincy played an important role that lead us where we are today" - Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan has thanked Asghar Afghan for taking the Afghanistan team to newer heights in international cricket. Khan sent a message to Afghan after the Afghanistan Cricket Board removed him as captain.

ACB announced via a tweet on Monday (May 31) that board members approved the proposal to have different captains for different formats. The governing body has named Hashmatullah Shahidi as the new Test and ODI skipper, with Rahmat Shah being his deputy.

Although the board did not declare the name of the new T20I captain, they announced Rashid Khan as the vice-captain in the shortest format. Khan reacted to the development on Tuesday and wrote:

"Congratulations to my brother & teammate @Hashmat_50 for this milestone. Captaincy is a huge privilege & responsibility. He will do great. I want to thank our captain @MAsgharAfghan as it was his captaincy that played an important role that lead us where we are today. Afghanistan Zindabad."

Afghanistan performed well with Asghar Afghan as skipper, winning 42 of their 51 T20 international matches under his captaincy. The team also have a 100 percent win record in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League.

But ACB still decided to remove him as skipper because of his poor decision making during the Test series against Zimbabwe earlier this year.

Rashid Khan made his T20I debut under Asghar Afghan's captaincy

Rashid Khan is one of the top T20 bowlers in the world right now

Rashid Khan, the new vice-captain of the Afghanistan T20I team, made his international debut in the shortest format under Asghar Afghan in 2015 before going on to play several matches under the former skipper.

Khan has also captained Afghanistan in the T20Is. Under his captaincy, the team have won four of their seven matches.

It will be interesting to see who becomes the new T20I skipper of Afghanistan.

