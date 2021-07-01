Rashid Khan on his way from Dubai to London to play for the Sussex Sharks

Afghanistan star Rashid Khan uploaded a story to his Instagram to inform his fans that he is heading to London from Dubai to play for the Sussex Sharks in the T20 Blast. You can watch Rashid Khan's story here.

The T20 Blast outfit also announced that Rashid is expected to undergo quarantine in line with government requirements.

He will also be part of The Hundred, a tournament where each innings will comprise of 100 balls. The tournament begins on July 22nd and will also have a women's edition, which begins a day before the men's league.

Rashid Khan will ply his trade for Trent Rockets in this one-of-a-kind tournament. The Rockets have the likes of Joe Root, Dawid Malan and Alex Hales in their ranks as well.

The 22-year-old was last seen in action for the Lahore Qalandars in PSL 6 as his side missed out on a playoff berth only on net run rate. Rashid and the Qalandars lost their last four group-stage matches of the season.

Rashid Khan picks his best three wickets in T20 cricket

The Afghan spinner is arguably the best spin bowler in limited-overs cricket at the moment. Rashid Khan has been a mainstay for his country and quite a few franchises across the globe. Speaking during an interaction on Crickwick's YouTube channel last month, Rashi selected his best three wickets in T20 cricket. He said:

"There are a lot of memorable wickets, to be honest. But if you ask me, my best three wickets in T20s, then they have to be MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers. I had bowled all three of them. Taking wickets is fine, sometimes you get people out caught and other times you get them out lbw or like that. But, getting such legends out bowled, I would say is a big achievement. Because to get those three names bowled is a tough job as a spinner. Those wickets, I will always have in my mind and remember them forever."

Rashid Khan will undoubtedly be one of the biggest crowd-pullers in the ongoing T20 Blast and later during The Hundred. The leg-spinner will be eager to contribute with both bat and ball.

