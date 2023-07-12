Ravichandran Ashwin becomes the 1st Indian bowler to dismiss father and son in Tests

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin achieved the unique feat of picking up the wickets of both father and son on Day 1 of the first Test between India and West Indies in Dominica on Wednesday, July 12.

The 36-year-old cricketer from Tamil Nadu dismissed the West Indian opening batter Tagenarine Chanderpaul, the son of former great batter Shivnarine Chanderpaul, in the 13th over of the innings.

Ashwin dismissed Shivnarine Chanderpaul four times in Test matches, including in Sachin Tendulkar's final international game at the Wankhede Stadium in November 2013.

In the process, Ravichandran Ashwin ranked No.1 in the world, became the first Indian and the fourth bowler ever to dismiss a father-son duo in international cricket.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda Dismisses Shivnarine Chanderpaul (in 2011)

Dismisses Tagernarine Chanderpaul (in 2023)



Ravichandran Ashwin becomes the first Indian to take the wicket of father-son duo in Test Cricket



#WIvIND #CricketTwitter Dismisses Shivnarine Chanderpaul (in 2011)Dismisses Tagernarine Chanderpaul (in 2023)Ravichandran Ashwin becomes the first Indian to take the wicket of father-son duo in Test Cricket 🔹 Dismisses Shivnarine Chanderpaul (in 2011) 🔸 Dismisses Tagernarine Chanderpaul (in 2023) Ravichandran Ashwin becomes the first Indian to take the wicket of father-son duo in Test Cricket 🔥🇮🇳#WIvIND #CricketTwitter https://t.co/CyswdGNmb2

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc achieved this unique feat of the same father-son combination in 2022. The left-arm quick dismissed Tagenarine, 10 years after he picked up the wicket of his father.

Only two other bowlers have achieved a similar feat, with one being former England all-rounder Ian Bothan and the other being the former Pakistan legend Wasim Akram. Both dismissed the same father-son pair of Lance Cairns and Chris Cairns.

While Tagenarine Chanderpaul debuted in the Test series in Australia last year, Shivnarine is considered among the all-time greats in all formats of cricket.

The former legend scored over 20,000 international runs, including over 11,000 Test runs in his 21-year career. This included 41 centuries and 25 fifties, with the highest Test score of 203* against Bangladesh and the highest ODI score of 150 against South Africa.

Ravichandran Ashwin inches closer to 700 International wickets

Ravichandran Ashwin moved a step closer to the 700-wicket mark on Day 1

Ravichandran Ashwin inched closer to becoming only the third Indian cricketer to pick up 700 international wickets, joining former Indian greats Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh.

Entering the first Test against the West Indies on 697 wickets, the champion spinner picked up the hosts' openers Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Kraigg Brathwaite in his first spell on Day 1.

Ashwin will also become only the 16th bowler and the sixth spinner in cricket history to boast 700 scalps when he achieves the feat.

The 36-year-old sits on 476 Test wickets and has picked up 223 scalps in ODIs and T20Is in 271 international matches.

Kickstarting their World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-2025 cycle with a two-Test series in the Caribean, India lost the toss in the opening Test and were asked to field first.

As things stand, the West Indies are struggling at 66/3 in 27 overs, with debutant Alick Athanaze and vice-captain Jermaine Blackwood at the crease.

Poll : 0 votes