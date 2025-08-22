"Having to just sit out eventually got to me" - Indian legend makes massive admission about shock retirement

Former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has admitted that having to sit out a lot more on overseas tours in recent years eventually got to him, leading to his international retirement. The spin legend explained that he wanted to spend more time with family, but added that age also played a role in his decision.

Ashwin is India's second-leading wicket-taker in international cricket. In 287 matches across the three formats, the 38-year-old picked up 765 wickets at an average of 25.80, with 37 five-fers and eight 10-wicket match hauls. The Tamil Nadu stalwart announced his international retirement midway through the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy after being benched for the Gabba Test.

During an interaction with former India coach Rahul Dravid on the YouTube show 'Kutti Stories with Ash', Ashwin opened up about his unexpected decision to retire midway through the tour of Australia in December last year. He explained:

"I was pretty old, I must admit. But going on tours, and having to just sit out (a) lot more, eventually got to me. I mean, not in terms of not wanting to contribute to the team, but you're thinking if I would rather be at home, spending time with children. They are also growing up, and what am I actually doing?

"So I just felt like okay... In my head, I always decided that I would retire at 34-35. But just the fact that I could not play a lot in between..." the former India off-spinner went on to add.

While Ashwin became the first-choice spinner in India's home Tests once he established himself in red-ball cricket, the think tank often preferred Ravindra Jadeja as the frontline slow bowler in overseas matches. In the Brisbane Test last year as well, Jadeja was picked over Ashwin. The latter ended up playing only one Test in Adelaide during the series before announcing his retirement.

Ravichandran Ashwin stellar Test record in India

Ashwin played 106 matches during his Test career between 2011 and 2024. He claimed 537 scalps at an average of exactly 24, with the aid of 37 five-fers and eight 10-wicket match hauls.

Of his 537 scalps, 383 came at home in 65 matches at an exceptional average of 21.57. The spin legend claimed 29 five-wicket hauls and six 10-wicket hauls in home Tests.

In away conditions, he picked up 150 wickets in 40 Tests, averaging 30.55, with eight five-fers and two 10-wicket match hauls. The 38-year-old also claimed four wickets in one neutral Test.

