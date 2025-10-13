Ravindra Jadeja breaks frustrating 177-run partnership by dismissing John Campbell for 115 in IND vs WI 2025 2nd Test [Watch]

By James Kuanal
Modified Oct 13, 2025 11:05 IST
ICC World Test Championship Final - India Portraits - Source: Getty
Ravindra Jadeja is currently ranked No.1 in latest ICC Test rankings for all-rounders. [Getty Images]

Ravindra Jadeja provided a massive breakthrough by dismissing centurion John Campbell on Day 4 of the second Test between India and the West Indies in Delhi on Monday, October 13. The left-arm spinner trapped Campbell lbw to end the 177-run partnership between him and Shai Hope. The opening batter departed for 115 runs off 199 balls with the help of three sixes and 12 boundaries.

The dismissal came in the 64th over of the West Indies’ second innings. Jadeja bowled a short-length ball from around the wicket. The ball landed on the middle and leg and turned in slightly to beat the reverse sweep. The left-hander was caught plumb, but the on-field umpire took his time to arrive at the decision. The batter reviewed the decision, but the replays showed the ball would’ve crashed into the stumps.

Watch the video below:

John Campbell and Shai Hope bring West Indies back into the 2nd Test vs India

A clinical batting display from John Campbell and Shai Hope helped West Indies fight back against India after being asked to follow on in their second innings.

At the time of writing, the tourists were 217/3, with skipper Roston Chase and Shai Hope (80*) at the crease. They are still trailing by 53 runs.

Earlier on Day 3, WI were bundled out for 248 in their first innings. Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the bowlers, bagging a five-wicket haul. Ravindra Jadeja also took three.

Batting first, India declared at 518/5, thanks to centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal (175) and skipper Shubman Gill (129*). Jomel Warrican bagged three wickets for the visitors.

According to Cricbuzz, India have not batted again after enforcing the follow-on in the last 13 years. The last time they batted in the fourth innings was against England in November 2012.

The hosts won the series opener by an innings and 140 runs to lead the two-match series 1-0. They have not lost a Test against the West Indies since 2002.

Follow the IND vs WI 2025 2nd Test live score and updates here.

