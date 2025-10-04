"Sir, you are putting pressure on me now" - Ravindra Jadeja's cheeky response on comparison with legendary all-rounder

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja downplayed comparisons with the legendary Kapil Dev after playing a key role in Team India's victory in the first Test against West Indies in Ahmedabad. He stated that he is not thinking about records and is just looking to stay fit and play as many matches as he can.

Jadeja was the Player of the Match as Team India registered a thumping victory by an innings and 140 runs in the first Test against West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday, October 4. The 36-year-old scored an unbeaten 104 in India's first innings and then claimed 4-54 from 13 overs as the visitors were bundled out for 146 in their second innings.

Following his consistent performances with bat and ball, Jadeja has often been compared to former India captain Kapil in recent times. However, at a press conference following India's win, the seasoned all-rounder dismissed the suggestions. Responding to a query on the same topic, he replied:

"Sir, you are putting pressure on me now. Now, I have to think about scoring another 1,000 runs and picking up another 60-70 wickets. At this stage, I am enjoying my cricket. I am not thinking about other records and milestones. I am working on my fitness, so that I can continue doing what I have been doing since so many years. That's about it."

Jadeja has played 86 Test matches in which he has scored 3,990 runs at an average of 38.73, with six hundreds and 27 half-centuries. With his left-arm spin, he has claimed 334 scalps at an average of 25.07, with 15 five-fers. As for Kapil, he scored 5,248 runs in 131 Tests, averaging 31.05, with eight tons. With the ball, he claimed 434 wickets at an average of 29.64, with 23 five-fers.

"We were thinking about declaration last night" - Ravindra Jadeja

There was a surprise in store for fans early on Day 3 in Ahmedabad as Team India declared on their overnight first innings score of 448-5, with a lead of 286. Some experts felt that the hosts could have batted on. However, Jadeja revealed that India were thinking about declaration on Day 2 itself. He commented:

"We were thinking about declaration last night as well. We thought on this wicket 280-plus runs would be good enough. So, that's the thing and we did a great job."

While Jadeja finished with four wickets in India's second innings, pacer Mohammed Siraj claimed seven in the Test. He followed up his 4-40 in the first innings with 3-31 in the second.

