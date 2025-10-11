Ravindra Jadeja gets a smart caught & bowled to remove West Indies captain for a duck in IND vs WI 2025 2nd Test [Watch]

By Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published Oct 11, 2025 17:07 IST
Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with Shubman Gill. (Image Credits: BCCI X)
India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja picked up his third wicket of the innings as West Indies captain Roston Chase offered a tame caught and bowled on Day 2 of the second Test at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The left-arm spinner got a comfortable catch and had to barely do anything.

The dismissal occurred in the 34th over of the innings and the 10th bowled by the Saurashtra all-rounder. With Chase yet to open his account in his first six deliveries, the 33-year-old looked to turn the full delivery from Jadeja onto the on-side. But the ball popped back on the full to the bowler, who made no mistake to complete his third dismissal.

Watch the video below:

Chase, the under-fire Caribbean skipper, made scores of 24 and 1 in the opening Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Ravindra Jadeja also dismissed John Campbell and Tagenarine Chanderpaul

Ravindra Jadeja finished Day 2 with figures of 14-3-37-3.
Ravindra Jadeja finished Day 2 with figures of 14-3-37-3.

Before sending back Roston Chase, Ravindra Jadeja dismissed John Campbell (10) and Tagenarine Chanderpaul (34). The 36-year-old got the better of Campbell in his very first over as the left-handed batter connected a powerful sweep, only for the ball to be caught by B Sai Sudharsan at short leg even as he looked to dodge the ball.

India had to work hard for the second wicket as Chanderpaul and Alick Athanaze were proactive against the Indian spinners, conjuring a string of boundaries. Jadeja removed the former in the 28th over as Chanderpaul edged one to slip and KL Rahul juggled it thrice before holding on to the opportunity. The third wicket of Alick Athanaze went to Kuldeep Yadav, but Jadeja again played a part by taking the catch at mid-wicket.

The hosts declared their innings at 518/5 after centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal (175) and Shubman Gill (129*). India resumed their innings at 318/2 and plundered runs at will without ever losing momentum. The West Indies have finished Day 2 at 140/4, trailing by 378 more runs.

About the author
Aayushman Vishwanathan

Aayushman Vishwanathan

Twitter icon

Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.

A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.

When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy.

Know More

Edited by Srinjoy Sanyal
