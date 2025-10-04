"Don't put too many videos on social media" - Indian all-rounder's hilarious reply to query on fitness after IND vs WI 2025 1st Test

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja quipped that he does not post too many fitness videos on social media, but asserted that he is training very hard to stay fit. The 36-year-old also admitted that he has been lucky since he has not suffered too many injuries in his cricketing career.

Jadeja was named Player of the Match as India beat West Indies by an innings and 140 runs inside three days at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday, October 4. The all-rounder scored an unbeaten century and then picked up four wickets in the second innings with his left-arm spin.

At a post-match press conference following India's thumping victory, Jadeja stated that he is happy with his fitness and the fact that he does not have any injury issues. The seasoned all-rounder commented:

"Injuries can happen any time. Giving your 100 percent on the ground means diving any time, putting in an effort to get a run out or a catch. I have been blessed that I have not been injured that often. I work a lot on my fitness. I don't put too many videos on social media about what I am doing, but I do train hard. That is helping me on the ground.

"I am happy that, at this age, I am able to give my 100 percent and I am not feeling that my fitness level is going down. So, I am in a good frame of mind," the Saurashtra stalwart went on to add.

Jadeja scored an unbeaten 104 off 176 balls in India's first innings against West Indies in Ahmedabad. After the hosts declared their innings on their overnight score of 448-5, the left-arm spinner claimed 4-54 in 13 overs as the Windies were bundled out for 146 in 45.1 overs.

"I have a good idea of my body's requirement" - Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja

While elaborating on his fitness routine, Jadeja stated that he does not stick to a pattern of sleeping for a fixed number of hours per day, but is well aware of his body's requirement. He explained:

"I sleep or more than 8-9 hours sometimes. At other times, I sleep less as well when I am having fun. When matches are nearby, I know when to start my training and when to change my diet. I have a good idea of my body's requirement."

Jadeja has now won 11 Player of the Match (POTM) awards in Test cricket, drawing him level with Rahul Dravid. Among Indians, only Sachin Tendulkar (14) has won more POTM awards in Test cricket.

