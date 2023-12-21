"RCB hero" - Fans react as Rajat Patidar makes his ODI debut in IND vs SA series decider

Rajat Patidar is making his ODI debut in the series decider between India and South Africa at the Boland Park in Paarl on Thursday, December 21. That development came Ruturaj Gaikwad failed to recover from the blow, which he sustained to his finger while fielding in the second ODI.

BCCI wrote on Twitter:

“UPDATE - Ruturaj Gaikwad hasn't fully recovered from the blow he sustained to his ring finger while fielding in the second ODI. He remains under the supervision of the BCCI Medical Team.”

At the toss, India captain KL Rahul said:

“Rajat Patidar makes his ODI debut, Rutu misses out after doing some damage to his finger.”

Patidar has been rewarded for his excellent performance with the bat for Madhya Pradesh in the recently concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy. He amassed 315 runs in six games at an average of 52.50, including four half-centuries.

Overall, the right-handed batter has scored 1963 runs in 57 List A games, comprising three centuries and 12 fifties.

Apart from domestic cricket, Patidar amassed 404 runs in 11 innings, comprising one hundred and two half-centuries for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) came up with mixed responses to Rajat Patidar’s ODI debut against South Africa. One user wrote:

"RCB hero Rajat Patidar making his debut for India today. All the best champ!"

India makes two changes for IND vs SA 3rd ODI ft. Rajat Patidar

India made two changes for the third and final ODI between India and South Africa. Apart from Rajat Patidar, Washington Sundar replaced Kuldeep Yadav (rested) in the playing XI.

South Africa captain Aiden Markram won the toss and fielded an unchanged side.

India won the first ODI by eight wickets, courtesy of Arshdeep Singh (5/37) and Avesh Khan (4/27).

The hosts then bounced back to register an eight-wicket win in the second ODI. Tony de Zorzi starred with the bat with an unbeaten 119 off 122, including six maximums and nine boundaries.

