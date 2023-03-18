RCB vs GG weather update: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai weather report for WPL 2023 Match 16

An uninterrupted game awaits fans when Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) lock horns with Gujarat Giants (GG) in the 16th game of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 at the Brabourne Stadium on Saturday, March 18.

It's a must-win game for GG to remain alive in the competition. They got a much-needed boost in their last game, beating second-placed Delhi Capitals (DC). The bowlers stood up to the task with Ashleigh Gardner starring with the ball, returning with figures of 2/19.

Gujarat will hope to keep the momentum going against RCB as the race for the third spot gets intense from here on.

Royal Challengers Bangalore, on the other hand, finally got their first win of the season in their last game against UP Warriorz. However, skipper Smriti Mandhana's dismal form will keep the RCB think-tank on their toes.

They will once again bank on Ellyse Perry and Sophie Devine to do the bulk of the job as Bangalore look to keep their winning run going.

Mumbai Weather - Brabourne Stadium weather report on March 18 - No rain predicted

A full 40 overs of action is on the cards during the 16th WPL 2023 game between RCB and GG. According to accuweather.com, there is no chance of precipitation at all during the game despite Mumbai witnessing seasonal rains.

The temperature will hover around 29 degrees Celsius, however, the real feel will be a degree or two higher than the original temperature.

It will be hot and humid and players will have to drink enough liquids to keep them hydrated.

RCB vs GG Squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Sophie Devine, Smriti Mandhana (c), Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Kanika Ahuja, Richa Ghosh (wk), Shreyanka Patil, Disha Kasat, Megan Schutt, Asha Shobana, Renuka Thakur Singh, Dane van Niekerk, Preeti Bose, Erin Burns, Komal Zanzad, Indrani Roy, Sahana Pawar, and Poonam Khemnar.

Gujarat Giants: Sophia Dunkley, Laura Wolvaardt, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana (c), Sushma Verma (wk), Kim Garth, Tanuja Kanwar, Mansi Joshi, Ashwani Kumari, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Sabbhineni Meghana, Monica Patel, Hurley Gala, Shabnam Md Shakil, and Parunika Sisodia.

Poll : 0 votes