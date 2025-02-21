RCB vs MI, WPL 2025: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are taking on 2023 champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in match number seven of WPL 2025 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. This game will kick off the Bengaluru leg of the tournament.
RCB have made an impressive start to their title defense, winning their first two matches. After beating Gujarat Giants (GG) by six wickets, they thumped Delhi Capitals (DC) by eight wickets in their previous match. Fielding first, Bengaluru cleaned up Delhi for 141 as Renuka Singh picked up three wickets. Captain Smriti Mandhana then smashed 81 off 47 as RCB went past the target in 16.2 overs.
Mumbai Indians beat Gujarat Giants by five wickets in their previous game to register their first win of WPL 2025. Bowling first, MI restricted Gujarat to 120 as Hayley Matthews picked up three wickets, while Nat Sciver-Brunt and Amelia Kerr claimed two each. With the bat, Sciver-Brunt scored 57 off 39 balls to guide Mumbai Indians to a comprehensive win.
Today's RCB vs MI toss result
MI have won the toss and have decided to field first. Harmanpreet Kaur said:
“We have seen that first six overs are very helpful for bowling, so we want to bowl first.”
Both Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru are going in with unchanged playing XIs.
RCB vs MI - Today's match playing XIs
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Smriti Mandhana (c), Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (w), Raghvi Bist, Kanika Ahuja, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Ekta Bisht, Joshitha VJ, Renuka Singh Thakur
Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Sajeevan Sajana, G Kamalini, Amanjot Kaur, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Parunika Sisodia
Today's RCB vs MI pitch report
“It’s always been a good surface. The average score in WPL is 152. This looks pretty hard, has got a little bit of moisture, but it’ still a good pitch. High altitude, good track and there isn’t much dew. Teams have normally decided to bowl first.” - Murali Kartik
Today's RCB vs MI match players list
Royal Challengers Bengaluru squad: Smriti Mandhana (c), Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Raghvi Bist, Kanika Ahuja, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Ekta Bisht, Joshitha VJ, Renuka Singh Thakur, Sneh Rana, Sabbhineni Meghana, Nuzhat Parween, Heather Graham, Prema Rawat, Charlotte Dean, Jagravi Pawar
Mumbai Indians squad: Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Sajeevan Sajana, Yastika Bhatia (wk), G Kamalini, Amanjot Kaur, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Parunika Sisodia, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Saika Ishaque, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Jintimani Kalita, Amandeep Kaur, Akshita Maheshwari
RCB vs MI - Today's match umpires
On-field umpires: Ankita Guha, Vrinda Rathi
TV umpire: Saiyed Khalid
Match Referee: Varsha Nagre
