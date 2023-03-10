RCB vs UPW memes, WPL 2023: Top 10 funny memes from the latest match

UP Warriorz (UPW) registered a resounding victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 8th match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 on Friday (March 10) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. It was the fourth loss on the trot for the RCB side, as their maiden victory in the WPL remains elusive.

Bangalore captain Smriti Mandhana won the toss and opted to bat first in the contest. Mandhana (4) failed to deliver with the bat yet again as she perished in the fourth over after miscuing a big shot.

Sophie Devine (36) and Ellyse Perry (52) stitched a 44-run stand and provided a decent platform for the RCB middle-order. However, their batting unit failed to capitalize on it. Sophie Ecclestone (4/13) and Deepti Sharma (3/26) bowled wonderful spells and triggered a middle-order collapse to bundle out RCB for 138 in 19.3 overs.

In reply, Alyssa Healy played a destructive knock and made light work of the target. She attacked the RCB bowlers from the onset and smashed bowlers all around the park, helping her side cruise to victory in 13 overs. Healy remained stranded on 96*(47) with her opening partner Devika Vaidya 36*(31) in the end as UPW won the match clinically by ten wickets.

Royal Challengers captain Smriti Mandhana reflected on the loss during the post-match presentation, saying:

"In the last four games, we have started well but lost wickets in clusters. I will take a lot of the blame as well. We spoke about this before the game that we will go big during the 7-15 overs. As top-orders, we have to do well and get a good total."

"I have tried to speak to almost all the players about it and tried to pep them up. The last week has been very tough on the players. Lots to reflect and lots to work on. Can go back and introspect about the previous games. As an international cricket, we have faced these situations but this is a different ball game. Always believe you have to sit down and think about how to rectify your mistakes and I will do that!"

UPW vs RCB WPL 2023 memes

Fans on social media enjoyed the one-sided encounter between UP Warriorz and Royal Challengers Bangalore on Friday night. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on social media.

Here is a collection of the best memes related to the game:

