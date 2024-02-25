RCB vs UPW: What happened in yesterday’s match at WPL 2024?

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) beat UP Warriorz (UPW) by two runs in yesterday’s Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. In yet another game that went all the way down to the wire, RCB leg-spinner Sobhana Asha starred with 5/22 to stun UPW.

Set to chase 158, UP Warriorz were comfortably placed at 126/3 after 16 overs, needing only 32 runs to win from 24 balls. Asha, however, claimed three wickets in the 17th over to turn the match on its head as UP Warriorz were held to 155/7.

With the first ball, she dismissed Shweta Sehrawat (31 off 25), who drove one uppishly and was caught at extra cover by Smriti Mandhana. Kiran Navgire overturned an lbw as he took the DRS. However, the dangerous Grace Harris (38 off 23) perished in the same over, bowled as she took a cross-batted swipe at a flighted delivery. Navgire (1) perished on the last ball of the eventful over as he ran down the pitch and got herself stumped.

Shreyanka Patil, however, conceded 14 runs in the 18th over to bring UP Warriorz back into the contest. Georgia Wareham then put RCB ahead again, cleaning up Poonam Khemnar (14) with a fuller and quicker delivery in the penultimate over, which cost Bangalore only five runs. With 11 runs needed off six balls, Sophie Molineux bowled a tight last over, conceding only eight, as Bangalore pulled off a stunning win.

Left-arm spinner Molineux had earlier bowled UPW skipper Alyssa Healy (5) with a ripper that gripped off the surface. Asha then ended Dinesh Vrinda’s (18 off 28) misery, having the opener stumped as she attempted an aimless slog. The leggie also cleaned up the dangerous Tahlia McGrath (22 off 18) with a full delivery on leg as the batter attempted a premeditated sweep.

Richa Ghosh’s blinder takes RCB to 157/6

Sent into bat after winning the toss, RCB posted a competitive 157/6 on the board courtesy of half-centuries from Sabbhineni Meghana (53 off 44) and Richa Ghosh (62 off 37).

Bangalore got off to a poor start as Sophie Devine (1) was trapped lbw by a full delivery from Harris as she missed her swipe across the line. Skipper Mandhana was the next to go for 13, top-edging a pull off McGrath. RCB were 54/3 when Ellyse Perry (8) smashed one to cover, looking to take on Sophie Ecclestone.

Meghana and Richa Ghosh lifted Bangalore, featuring a terrific fourth-wicket stand of 71. Meghana struck seven fours and a six in her innings before being stumped off Rajeshwari Gayakwad. The left-arm spinner had two in the over as Wareham (0) sliced a short ball to point.

Ghosh, though, kept finding the boundaries until she was bowled by Deepti Sharma, attempting the lap. Her stroke-filled knock featured 12 hits to the fence.

Who won Player of the Match in yesterday’s RCB vs UPW WPL 2024 match?

Meghana and Ghosh hit excellent half-centuries for RCB, while Asha was outstanding with the ball, claiming five wickets.

For UPW, Gayakwad impressed with 2/24. In the chase, Harris top-scored with 38 to go with the wicket of Devine, while Sehrawat contributed 31.

Leggie Asha was named Player of the Match for her spectacular spell that spun the match in Bangalore’s favor.

