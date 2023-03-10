RCB vs UPW: Who won yesterday's match in WPL 2023?

UP Warriorz (UPW) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 10 wickets in yesterday’s (March 10) Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 match at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

RCB batted first after winning the toss, but were held to 138 despite Ellyse Perry’s 52 as Sophie Ecclestone claimed 4/13. UPW skipper Alyssa Healy then guided the chase with a terrific 96* off 47 balls as her team romped home in 13 overs.

Bangalore again lost skipper Smriti Mandhana (four) cheaply as she fell to Rajeshwari Gayakwad, miscuing a big hit. Sophie Devine (36 off 24) and Perry (52 off 39) added 44 runs for the second wicket to give the RCB innings some direction. However, once the stand was broken, Bangalore’s batting completely fell apart.

Devine’s knock ended when she was bowled by Ecclestone, looking to dab a length delivery on off stump. Kanika Ahuja (eight) holed out to deep midwicket off Deepti Sharma, while Heather Knight was run out for two, following a mix-up with Perry.

After Shreyanka Patil was dismissed by Ecclestone for 15, Perry also perished, hitting Sharma straight to deep midwicket. The experienced off-spinner also cleaned up Erin Burns (12) in the same over. Richa Ghosh ran herself out for one, while Ecclestone claimed the last two wickets to end RCB’s misery.

Dominant Healy leads from the front for UPW

Chasing 139, UP skipper Healy bossed the game to take her team home to an emphatic win. She clobbered 18 fours and a six in her sensational innings, falling just short of a well-deserved hundred. Healy, though, did surpass teammate Tahlia McGrath (90*) to register the highest individual score in WPL 2023.

The Warriorz decided to open the innings with Devika Vaidya and the move worked well as she proved to be a good foil to captain Healy. Vaidya returned unbeaten on 36 off 31 balls, striking five fours.

Healy kept finding the boundaries at amazingly regular intervals. Having brought up a quick-fire fifty off 29 balls, she whacked RCB pacer Renuka Singh for four consecutive fours in the ninth over. Only the formalities remained by then.

Fittingly, Healy struck the winning runs with a single off Patil to deep midwicket. With that, Bangalore also registered their fourth consecutive defeat in WPL 2023.

RCB vs UPW: Who Won Player of the Match in yesterday's WPL 2023 Match?

Ecclestone was outstanding with the ball for UPW. She dismissed Devine and Patil before claiming two more wickets at the death.

Off-spinner Sharma delivered a morale-boosting performance, registering figures of 3/26. With the bat, captain Healy almost single-handedly lifted UP to victory with a stunning innings.

For RCB’s Perry’s 52 and Devine’s 36 were the only performances of note.

UPW captain Healy was named Player of the Match for her fantastic innings in the chase.

