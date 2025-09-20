"Really doubting the impact of having Shivam Dube as the extra bowler" - Legendary spinner's big claim ahead of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash

Former Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin questioned the selection of Shivam Dube for the sake of batting depth ahead of the side's first Asia Cup 2025 Super Four clash against Pakistan in Dubai on September 21. Dube has played in all three of India's group stage games as the eighth batting option ahead of a specialist bowler in Arshdeep Singh.The 32-year-old started the competition with an impressive three-wicket spell against the UAE. However, he did not have the opportunity to bat in the contest.It was a role reversal for Dube in India's next match against Pakistan as he scored 10* but did not bowl a single delivery. Finally, in the most recent Oman clash, the batting all-rounder struggled with bat and ball, scoring only an eight-ball five and conceding 31 runs in his three overs with the ball.Talking about Dube's selection, Ashwin said on his YouTube channel ahead of the Pakistan match (1:00):&quot;The match would have taught India a great lesson. I am really doubting the impact of having Shivam Dube as the extra bowler. If you definitely need a bowler in that position, you would be better off playing Harshit Rana in the position and making him bat.&quot;Ashwin also praised Oman's spirited effort against India despite the Men in Blue playing with a weakened side.&quot;Coming to the match, a champion like Bumrah and a rare mystery spinner like Varun Chakravarthy did not play. So if you remove these two and the pitch is good to bat on, then Oman showed that they possess some quality. At the same, there were a few lessons for India as well,&quot; he said.India posted a formidable total of 188/8 in their 20 overs, but Oman fought valiantly before falling away for 167/4 in their 20 overs, losing by 21 runs.&quot;It was like he told the others that he will only do the coin toss&quot; - R Ashwin on Suryakumar Yadav batting at No. 11Ravichandran Ashwin expressed his amusement with Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav demoting himself down the order to No. 11 in the Oman encounter. Surya did not come out to bat throughout the innings as they lost eight wickets, while scoring 188 in 20 overs.&quot;What I liked the most was usually when playing against a good side, a captain looks to do everything from batting, bowling, fielding and take up all the responsibility. Here, Surya did the exact opposite by sending everyone ahead. It was like he told the others that he will only do the coin toss and it was upto the others to ensure he didn't bat. For India, it was more like match practice, while Oman can take a lot of confidence out of it,&quot; said Ashwin (via the aforementioned source).The victory against Oman made it three consecutive wins for Team India as they finished atop Group A, heading into the Super Fours.