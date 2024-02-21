Record Alert: Babar Azam becomes fastest to 10,000 runs in T20s during PSL clash

Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam has become the fastest to reach 10,000 runs in T20s during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) clash between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday, February 21.

The right-handed batter broke the previous record held by the West Indies legend Chris Gayle, who achieved the feat in 285 innings. Babar achieved the landmark in his 271st innings when he took a double off Mir Hamza in the second over.

The 29-year-old is also the youngest to achieve the above record. He has slammed 10 centuries and 83 half-centuries in his T20 career so far, excluding today’s knock.

India legend Virat Kohli is placed third with 299 innings, while Australia’s David Warner (303) and Aaron Finch (327) are part of the top five fastest players. The record for most T20I runs is still held by Gayle (14,562 runs in 455 innings).

Shoaib Malik was the first Pakistani player to score over 10,000 runs in T20Is. Other players to reach the special feat are Gayle, Kieron Pollard, Alex Hales, Warner, Kohli, Finch, Rohit Sharma, Jos Buttler, Colin Munro, James Vince, and David Miller.

For the unversed, Babar recently became the first player to reach 3,000 runs in the PSL. That came as he slammed 68 off 42 balls against Quetta Gladiators in the previous game.

Babar Azam recovers Peshawar Zalmi against Karachi Kings after early scare in PSL clash

Babar Azam recovered Peshawar Zalmi after an early scare against Karachi Kings in the ongoing PSL clash on Wednesday.

That came after Saim Ayub (golden duck), Mohammad Haris (six off seven), and Tom Kohler-Cadmore (two off three) departed cheaply. Babar shared a 68-run partnership with Rovman Powell (39 off 25) to recover Zalmi from 40/3.

At the time of writing, the Peshawar Zalmi were 122/4 after 15.1 overs, with Babar Azam (61 off 43) and Asif Ali (run-a-ball 12) at the crease.

