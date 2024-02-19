Record Alert: Railways pull off highest successful chase against Tripura in Ranji Trophy history

The Railways pulled off the highest successful chase of 378 against Tripura in Ranji Trophy history in Agartala on Monday, February 19. With that, they broke the previous record held by Saurashtra, who had chased down 372 against Uttar Pradesh in the 2019-20 season.

The development comes as the centurions Pratham Singh and Mohammad Said stayed unbeaten in the fourth innings.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared the pictures on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote:

“What. A. Chase. Centuries from Pratham Singh (169*) and Mohammad Saif (106) helped Railways pull off highest successful fourth innings run chase of 378 in Ranji Trophy, against Tripura in Agartala.”

Highest successful run chases in Ranji Trophy

378/5 by Railways vs Tripura – 2023-24 372/4 by Saurashtra vs Uttar Pradesh – 2019-20 371/4 by Assam vs Services – 2008-09 360/4 by Rajasthan vs Vidarbha – 1989-90 359/4 by Uttar Pradesh vs Maharashtra – 2021-22

Railways beat Tripura by 5 wickets in Ranji Trophy clash

A clinical all-round performance helped Railways beat Tripura by five wickets in the ongoing Ranji Trophy on Monday.

Batting first, Tripura were bundled out for 149 in their first innings. Sridam Paul starred with the bat, scoring 71 runs off 124 balls, including 11 boundaries. Bikram Kumar Das and AK Sarkar 29 (44) and 12 (13 were the other two batters to reach double digits.

Yuvraj emerged as the pick of the bowlers, returning with figures of 4/53, while Himanshu Sangwan and Akash Pandey bagged three and two wickets, respectively.

In response, the Railways were skittled out for 105 in 37.3 overs. Arindam Ghosh stayed unbeaten on 62 off 108 deliveries, hitting one six and eight boundaries. Pratham Singh (20 off 24) was the other batter to reach double digits.

MB Mura Singh picked up a fifer for Tripura, finishing with sensational figures of 5/28, while BB Debnath bagged scalped wickets.

In the second innings, Tripura put up 333, thanks to Sudip Chatterjee (95 off 141) and Ganesh Satish (62 off 110). AK Sarkar and Rana Datta also chipped in with scores of 48 (78) and 47 (61), respectively.

With the ball, Yuvraj and Himanshu Sangwan picked up four wickets apiece for the Railways.

Chasing 378, the Railways were reduced to 3/31 before Pratham Singh and Mohammad Saif shared a 175-run -partnership for the fourth wicket. Pratham then shared a 118-run stand with Arindam Ghosh for the fifth wicket before taking his team past the finish line.

Pratham smashed an unbeaten 169 off 300, with the help of one six and 16 boundaries. Saif hit 106 off 126, in an innings laced with five boundaries. Aridam and Upendra chipped in with 40 (126) and 27*(36), respectively.

MB Mura Singh bagged three wickets for Tripura, while Rana Dutta and BB Debnath picked up one each.

With the victory, the Railways finished fourth in the Ranji Trophy points table with three wins in seven games.

