Renovated Pakistan stadium to have special inauguration ahead of Champions Trophy 2025

Ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced that the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore has been renovated and the upgradation work at the venue is also complete.

In a statement issued on Thursday, February 6, the PCB announced that a public inauguration of the Gaddafi Stadium will be held on February 8. The tri-series between hosts Pakistan, New Zealand, and South Africa will begin on February 9.

The new-look stadium has brighter LED lights, new large score screens, and imported seating across all enclosures. The inauguration, to be attended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday, will be graced with fireworks, a unique light show, and performances by some well-known singers such as Ali Zafar, Arif Lohar, and Aima Baig.

A dazzling drum and firework display will also be part of the inauguration. The renovation has been completed in 117 days and is now all set to play host to international games, including the Champions Trophy.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi was quoted as saying by NDTV Sports.

“First of all, I thank the workers who made the impossible task possible. The combined efforts of Frontier Works Organisation (FWO), NESPAK, the contractors and PCB teams have turned this dream into reality. Our venues are now on par with international standards and we are proud to offer cricket fans the best possible experience. The transformation of this stadium in such a short time is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team."

PCB credits Mohsin Naqvi for venue renovation and upgradation ahead of Champions Trophy

With the Champions Trophy soon approaching, there were concerns about the tournament being shifted out of Pakistan if the venues would not be ready on time. However, the venues will be handed over to the International Cricket Council (ICC) on February 12.

The PCB, as reported by NDTV Sports, credited Chairman Mohsin Haqvi for his efforts to make sure the reconstruction process took place as per plan through persistent visits.

“His dedication has resulted in world-class facilities, including newly built hospitality boxes and upgraded amenities for both players and spectators,” the PCB said.

The National Stadium in Karachi and the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi are also under preparation as the Champions Trophy is set to begin on February 19.

