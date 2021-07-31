Road Safety World Series 2022 likely to take place from January 9 to February 26 - Reports

The Road Safety World Series did really well in its first edition as watching legends of the game in action after a few years was a delight for fans. According to reports, the second edition of the Road Safety World Series is likely to begin on January 9, 2022.

The tournament is played in order to spread awareness about road safety. The first season was played in two parts due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic while the tournament was still going on.

The first four games of the Road Safety World Series were played in March 2020 while the remainder of the tournament was completed in March of 2021. Although the initial games were played in Mumbai, the second leg of the tournament took place in Jaipur.

Legends tournament to be held from 9th January to 16th of February in Sri Lanka?



“Road Safety World Series 2022” has been decided to be held from the 9th of January to 16th of February next year.#RoadSafetyWorldSeries #SriLankaLegends 🏏🇱🇰 pic.twitter.com/PdAZ2JEr3I — DANUSHKA ARAVINDA (@DanuskaAravinda) July 31, 2021

According to reports, Sri Lanka may host the second season of the Road Safety World Series. However, nothing has been confirmed yet and this may just be speculation. The other countries in contention seem to be the UAE and South Africa. It remains to be seen who finally bags the hosting rights of the tournament.

India won the inaugural edition of the Road Safety World Series

India lost only one game and emerged as champions in the first season of the Road Safety World Series. They were brilliant with both bat and ball and gave a tough time to all the other sides. The only game India lost was to the England Legends, which was on the back of a terrific performance by Kevin Pietersen.

India faced stiff challenges in the knockout rounds against West Indies and Sri Lanka. However, they managed to handle the pressure and won both matches by a minimal margin.

Even though India won the Road Safety World Series, Tillakaratne Dilshan was awarded the Man of the Tournament. He was both the highest run-scorer and the highest wicket-taker in the tournament.

India will be hoping to continue their good form and defend their title in the second edition of the Road Safety World Series. The tournament is still far away but the joy of seeing their favourite ex-cricketers in action already has fans excited.

