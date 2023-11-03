"Reunited with my brothers"- Yuzvendra Chahal poses with Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav after India's win vs Sri Lanka in 2023 World Cup

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal recently posed with his Indian teammates Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav after the 2023 World Cup match against Sri Lanka in Mumbai.

Chahal missed out on selection in the 15-man Indian squad for the World Cup as the selectors opted to go with Kuldeep Yadav as the lone wrist-spinner along with Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja as the finger-spinning options.

Yuzvendra Chahal attended the 2023 World Cup match between India and Sri Lanka on Thursday (November 2) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai along with his wife, Dhanashree Verma. India won the match in a dominating fashion by beating the Lankan side by a massive 302-run margin.

After the match, Yuzvendra Chahal took to his official Instagram handle and shared a picture of himself along with Indian bowlers Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav, who played in the game. He captioned the photo:

"Reunited with my brothers 💙🇮🇳

Mohammed Siraj destroyed Sri Lanka's top-order with a fiery spell at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai

Team India batted first in the match after losing the toss and notched up a mammoth total of 357/8 in 50 overs. Shubman Gill (92), Virat Kohli (88) and Shreyas Iyer (82) were the star performers for the hosts in the batting department.

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj then gave a sensational start to India in the chase by picking up a wicket of their first balls in the second innings. Siraj looked in lethal form as he moved the ball both ways at a high pace.

Sri Lankan batters had no answers during his fiery spell. Siraj went on to destroy their top order by picking up three quick wickets. There was no respite for Sri Lanka after the duo's opening burst as Mohammed Shami came in at one change and wrapped up things quickly by scalping a 5-wicket haul.

As a result, Sri Lanka bundled out cheaply for 55 in 19.4 overs. Shami reflected on India's bowling performance at the post-match presentation, saying:

"Firstly I want to thank the Almighty. The hard work we are putting in, that's why you are able to see that 'toofan' (thunder). We are performing as a unit. I always try to bowl in the right areas and stay in good rhythm.

"I focus on the right lengths and am getting the right results too. It is tough but I'll say it again that your rhythm has to be good."