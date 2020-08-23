Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting has warned Cricket Australia of a potential disaster if they are to make Steve Smith the Australian captain in all three formats.

Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft were banned for being involved in a ball-tampering scandal in a Test against South Africa back in March 2018.

While David Warner was banned for 12 months and it was made clear that he would never captain Australia in any format, Steve Smith was handed a ban of 12 months and a captaincy ban of 24 months.

Ricky Ponting feels that if Cricket Australia has already assumed that Smith will regain his captaincy without understanding the sentiment of the Australian public, they are in for a disaster.

“If Cricket Australia had thought he would have never done it again, they would have put a black line through his name right from the start, but they’ve left that option open," Ricky Ponting told news.com.au

"It’ll be if the Australian public are willing to allow him to come back and be captain again, because if Cricket Australia made that announcement that he’s going to be captain and it didn’t sit well with the public, then it’ll be an absolute disaster,” Ricky Ponting further added.

Ricky Ponting hopeful of Boxing Day Test against India remaining in MCG

India are set to tour Australia towards the end of this year for a four-match Test series and it promises to be an absolute cracker of a contest. There are doubts on whether the Boxing Day Test at the MCG will take place in MCG itself due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“All the venues around Australia are brilliant, and they’re all unique in their own different way. Adelaide is one of the best places that I’ve been to watch or play cricket, certainly over the last 4-5 years since they’ve renovated the stadium. I’m sure they’ll have their hand up, as will Perth and Brisbane," Ponting said.

"Everyone will be throwing their hat in the ring. I just hope that things have improved enough in Victoria that it doesn’t move,” he added.

Thus, Ricky Ponting is hopeful that Cricket Australia will take all the right precautions to let the Test happen in MCG.