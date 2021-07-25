Zim Vs Ban 2021: Impressive Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 5 wickets in the third T20I

Bangladesh chased a massive total of 194 in 19.2 overs and emerged victorious in the T20I series by a margin of 2-1.

Earlier, Zimbabwe skipper Sikander Raza won the third toss in the series and for the third time elected to bat first.

The hosts put on an impressive performance with the bat and scored 193 for the loss of 5 wickets in 20 overs. The Zimbabwean innings was off to a flyer courtesy of their openers, Marumani and Madhevere. The duo added 63 runs in power-play overs before Marumani was dismissed by Saifuddin.

Regis Chakabva played a gem of an innings and scored a quickfire 48 from 22 balls that included six maximums.

Regis Chakabva departs after hammering a 22-ball 48!



Zimbabwe are 122/2 in just 11.1 overs 👀







Madhevere held the innings together and scored his second consecutive half-century in the series. He scored an impressive 48 from 22 balls. Ryan Burl provided the finishing touches to the innings and the hosts scored their highest total of the series.

A terrific performance from Zimbabwe's top three along with useful contributions from Myers and Burl help them post a strong 193/5 on the board 💥



Can they defend it?







Soumya Sarkar was the most successful bowler for Bangladesh, picking up three wickets for 19 runs in three overs.

Bangladesh chase down a massive target:

Bangladesh did not get off to the best of starts and Muzarabani dismissed the in-form Naim in the third over of the innings.

Shakib Al Hasan added 50 runs with Soumya Sarkar before he was dismissed by Juke Longwe.

Bangladesh are 50/1 after six overs, needing 144 more to win 👀







Soumya Sarkar, who was earlier the most successful bowler, played a mature innings with the bat . The opener scored 68 from 49 balls before he was dismissed by Luke Jongwe. His innings included nine boundaries and one maximum.

Soumya Sarkar brings up a brilliant fifty 👏



Bangladesh are 116/2 after 12 overs!







Despite the loss of the wicket of Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah and Shamim Hossain guided Bangladesh to a famous win. Mahmudullah scored an impressive 34 out of 28 before he was dismissed in the 19th over.

Mahmudullah played a mature innings

Shamim Hossain played a blinder of an innings and led Bangladesh to a win with 4 balls to spare. He was unbeaten on 31 from 15 balls and smashed 6 boundaries.

The visitors had a perfect tour of Zimbabwe, winning the solitary Test, clean sweeping the ODI series by a margin of 3-0, and finally winning the T20I series by a margin of 2-1.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar