Former India spinner Murali Kartik has opened up about the various permutations and combinations that India will have at their disposal while choosing the playing XI in the Asia Cup 2025. The 48-year-old has said that Shubman Gill's elevation to vice-captaincy has meant that players like Rinku Singh are doubtful to get a spot in the playing XI.

Kartik also said that India had a problem of plenty, but was assured that things would sort itself out soon. He told Cricbuzz:

“Rinku has been your standout performer at that number. He’s been Icerink. 100% (It is a problem of plenty for India). Sometimes you are playing the conditions as well. The last time we went to Dubai, everybody was complaining that India has so many spinners. Even now, we have some quality spinners, quality all-rounders. It is the problem of plenty which we are talking about."

"Reports we are getting is that Jitesh Sharma is getting a lot of practice as a wicketkeeper, and now that Shubman Gill is in the team, he’s been elevated to vice-captaincy, and the kind of form he has shown for the Gujarat Titans, he’s a class act. So if he gets to play, think of all the other permutations and combinations you need to come up with. Think of Rinku Singh. Does he get a game?"

Shubman Gill was appointed India's new vice-captain when the Asia Cup 2025 squad was announced in August 2025. He replaced Axar Patel in the role, who had served as Suryakumar Yadav's deputy since the end of the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Murali Kartik feel Gautam Gambhir and Ajit Agarkar will find a solution to India's problem of plenty

Murali Kartik felt that while India did face a problem of plenty right now, the likes of Gautam Gambhir and Ajit Agarkar would find a solution soon. He felt that it was better for India to have such an issue rather than have fewer players to choose from.

"The number of names Harsha mentioned, maybe there are a few more that we are missing. That is what Gautam Gambhir has to contend with. That is what Ajit Agarkar has to contend with. It is just a good place to be. I know that, at the end of the day, too many options are also a problem because you are trying to get the best fit there. But you would rather have that than not have the options. It will take a while, but I am pretty sure the braintrust will get it right in the end," Kartik said.

The Men in Blue will open their Asia Cup 2025 campaign against United Arab Emirates on Wednesday, September 10. They will take on Pakistan on Sunday, September 14 and on Oman on Friday, September 19.

About the author Shankar



Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.



Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.



Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies. Know More

