"RIP Pakistan Cricket (1952-2024)"- Top 10 funny memes after Pakistan's loss vs Bangladesh in 1st Test in Rawalpindi

Bangladesh beat Pakistan comfortably by 10 wickets in the first Test of the two-match series on Sunday (August 25) at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. It was also their first-ever Test victory over Pakistan.

The hosts began with an overnight score of 23/1 in their second innings, hoping to bat through most of the final day. However, their batters were not up to the task, as they wilted under pressure and surrendered meekly.

Pakistan's batting linchpin, Babar Azam got a lucky reprieve on the first ball but failed to utilize it completely to rescue his team from trouble, departing after a knock of 22 (50).

Mohammad Rizwan (51) fought valiantly in the company of lower order and tried to save the match for the hosts. Mehidy Hasan Miraz (4/21) dismissed Rizwan in the 54th over, ending his resistance. Pakistan eventually got all-out for 146 and set a paltry target of 30 runs for Bangladesh. Openers Zakir Hasan (15*) and Shadman Islam (9*) played sensibly and chased down the target in 6.3 overs to seal the game for the visitors.

Fans enjoyed the action on Day 5 of the first Test between the two Asian teams and expressed their emotions by sharing memes on social media. Here are 10 of the best:

"RIP Pakistan Cricket (1952-2024)," one fan posted.

"Credit goes to all the bowlers"- Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto after win against Pakistan in 1st Test

At the post-match presentation, Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto reflected on the memorable victory, saying:

"It is pretty massive, we have never won here. Before the start of the series, I said we can win and we believed that we could do it this time. Specially in the last 10-15 days, everyone has done really well. Credit goes to all the bowlers. With the new ball, Shoriful and Hasan, Shakib, we all know, how good he is."

He continued:

"Mehidy has now played a lot of test matches. Shadman was really brilliant specially the first few overs he and Zakir batted, that was really important, I hope they continue. Outstanding from him (Mushfiqur). He has been doing it for the last 15-17 years, coming in and doing the same things again and again since so many years. Not only him but I am giving the credit to all 15 members."

The second and final Test of the series between the two teams will commence on August 30 at the same venue.

