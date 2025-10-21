Rishabh Pant announced captain for IND-A vs SA-A 2025 Tests; Team India regulars to skip first match

Team India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant will make his return to competitive cricket by leading the 'A' side in the two four-day games against South Africa A in Bengaluru. The BCCI, on Tuesday, October 21, announced the squad for both matches. The regular players will skip the first game.

Ad

Pant hasn't played a competitive game since sustaining a gruesome foot injury during the fourth Test against England in Manchester in July. He sat out the recent two-Test series against the West Indies at home, with Dhruv Jurel replacing him and playing the keeper's role to perfection. Nevertheless, Pant remains the first-choice keeper in the Test side.

B Sai Sudharsan will serve as the vice-captain for both games. Test regulars like KL Rahul, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel, and Mohammed Siraj will join the squad for the second four-day fixture.

Ad

Trending

India A squad for the 1st four-day match: Rishabh Pant (C) (WK), Ayush Mhatre, N Jagdeesan (WK), Sai Sudharsan (VC), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Harsh Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Manav Suthar, Anshul Kamboj, Yash Thakur, Ayush Badoni, Saransh Jain.

India A squad for the 2nd four-day match: Rishabh Pant (C) (WK), KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Sai Sudharsan (VC), Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Harsh Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Manav Suthar, Khaleel Ahmed, Gurnoor Brar, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep.

Ad

The first four-day match begins on October 30, while the second commences on November 6.

Team India to host South Africa for two Tests from November 14 onwards

Team India beat the West Indies 2-0. (Credits: BCCI X)

The two four-day matches will act as warm-up games for the subsequent Test series against South Africa. Kolkata's Eden Gardens will host the opening Test from November 14 to 18, while Guwahati will stage the second one from November 22 to 26.

The Proteas are currently in Pakistan, engaged in a two-Test series. The tourists lost the first Test in Lahore by 93 runs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aayushman Vishwanathan Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.



A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.



When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news