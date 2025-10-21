Rishabh Pant announced captain for IND-A vs SA-A 2025 Tests; Team India regulars to skip first match

Team India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant will make his return to competitive cricket by leading the 'A' side in the two four-day games against South Africa A in Bengaluru. The BCCI, on Tuesday, October 21, announced the squad for both matches. The regular players will skip the first game.
Pant hasn't played a competitive game since sustaining a gruesome foot injury during the fourth Test against England in Manchester in July. He sat out the recent two-Test series against the West Indies at home, with Dhruv Jurel replacing him and playing the keeper's role to perfection. Nevertheless, Pant remains the first-choice keeper in the Test side.
B Sai Sudharsan will serve as the vice-captain for both games. Test regulars like KL Rahul, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel, and Mohammed Siraj will join the squad for the second four-day fixture.
India A squad for the 1st four-day match: Rishabh Pant (C) (WK), Ayush Mhatre, N Jagdeesan (WK), Sai Sudharsan (VC), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Harsh Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Manav Suthar, Anshul Kamboj, Yash Thakur, Ayush Badoni, Saransh Jain.
India A squad for the 2nd four-day match: Rishabh Pant (C) (WK), KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Sai Sudharsan (VC), Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Harsh Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Manav Suthar, Khaleel Ahmed, Gurnoor Brar, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep.
The first four-day match begins on October 30, while the second commences on November 6.
Team India to host South Africa for two Tests from November 14 onwards
The two four-day matches will act as warm-up games for the subsequent Test series against South Africa. Kolkata's Eden Gardens will host the opening Test from November 14 to 18, while Guwahati will stage the second one from November 22 to 26.
The Proteas are currently in Pakistan, engaged in a two-Test series. The tourists lost the first Test in Lahore by 93 runs.
