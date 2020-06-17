Rishabh Pant has to be properly groomed by India: Syed Kirmani

Syed Kirmani spoke about the talent possessed by young wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant and the need to groom him.

The former wicketkeeper, however, said that he is not in favour of having make-shift wicketkeepers like KL Rahul.

Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.

Former India cricketer Syed Kirmani was one of the finest wicketkeepers that India has every seen. One of the finest Indian glovesman from yesteryears, Syed Kirmani believes that young Delhi wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant should be groomed well by the Indian team.

“Yes, he did not capitalise on the chances provided to him,” Syed Kirmani told Hindustan Times in an interview.

#HTEXCLUSIVE | “Pant is immensely skilled. That skill will bloom and flourish with experience, it cannot be overnight," Former India keeper Syed Kirmani tells @aditya_bh16https://t.co/0uIkOoVC8R — HT Sports (@HTSportsNews) June 17, 2020

Rishabh Pant needs to be properly groomed: Syed Kirmani

In this regard, Syed Kirmani said that wicketkeeping is one of the most 'thankless' jobs in cricket, and Rishabh Pant is a raw talent who needs to be groomed by able seniors.

“Wicketkeeping is the most thankless and difficult job in cricket, and I believe Pant has to be properly groomed. I agree that talent has to be encouraged, but mind you, in every profession, talented and promising youngsters have to be under the study of experienced seniors."

“Otherwise a lot of water will go under the bridge by the time the youngster comes up to the expectations,” Syed Kirmani said about Rishabh Pant.

Rishabh Pant has been criticised for his indiscriminate shot selection in ODI and T20 cricket. India head coach Ravi Shastri called for a ‘rap on the knuckles’ of Rishabh Pant. Captain Virat Kohli has also spoken of how youngsters wouldn’t get chance after chance in the highly competitive Indian side.

Syed Kirmani eulogised Rishabh Pant 's talent but also opined that growth cannot happen overnight.

“Pant is immensely skilled. That skill will bloom and flourish with experience, it cannot be overnight. It will take a minimum of two seasons if one is a quick learner,” the 70-year-old former wicketkeeper batsman said.

Rishabh Pant is the only Indian wicketkeeper to score Test hundreds in England and Australia but has struggled for consistency in the shorter formats of the game.

2nd Test century for Rishabh Pant, his first against Australia. What a knock 😎👏 #TeamIndia #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/6OYLTBXcFD — BCCI (@BCCI) January 4, 2019

Syed Kirmani, who was part of the victorious 1983 Indian World Cup winning team, is not in favour of having make-shift wicketkeeping options like those offered by KL Rahul.

“Do the knowledgeable know that a wicketkeeper has to be born? When I say born, he or she has to be gifted with 'good vision, supported with athletic agility, reflexes, sense of anticipation',” the Chennai-born Syed Kirmani said.

“I am not sure if KL Rahul possesses this gifted ability, I have only seen this lad batting all by himself on a bowling machine at the NCA before representing Karnataka. When he started keeping wickets, I don’t know. All the best to him,” Syed Kirmani, who turned out in 88 Tests and 49 ODIs for India, said.

Rishabh Pant’s struggles with the willow paved the way for the return of Bengal wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha, who Syed Kirmani finds the most impressive of the lot.

Saha played his first international match for India after 22 months last October, and the way things panned out in New Zealand in February, he is likely to stick around for a while longer.

“(Wriddhiman) Saha, by far, he has successfully performed with consistency in all formats,” Syed Kirmani said.

Syed Kirmani also pointed out that consistency is the name of the game, and there is a gulf of difference in performing well in the IPL and doing so for the country.

“Samson has shown a lot of promise in IPL matches, but representing the country – the highest level – is a different cup of tea. To survive at the top, one needs to be performing with consistency, which is key to remain at the top,” he added.