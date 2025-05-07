  • home icon
Ritika Sajdeh reacts as husband Rohit Sharma announces retirement from Test cricket

By Dev Sharma
Modified May 07, 2025 20:27 IST
Australia v India - ICC World Test Championship Final 2023: Day Four - Source: Getty
Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from Test cricket on May 7, 2025 (Source: Getty)

Veteran Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma’s wife, Ritika Sajdeh, shared her reaction on social media after the 38-year-old announced his retirement from Test cricket on Wednesday, May 7. He took to Instagram stories to share the news, writing:

"Hello everyone, I would just like to share that I am retiring from Test cricket. It's been an absolute honor to represent my country in whites. Thank you for all the love and support over the years. I will continue to represent India in the ODI format.”

Meanwhile, Ritika reshared Rohit’s post on her Instagram stories, expressing a mix of heartbreak, pride, and emotion through her reaction.

“💔🫡🥹💔.”
Ritika Sajdeh reacts as Rohit Sharma announces retirement from Test cricket (Image via Instagram-@ritssajdeh)
Rohit Sharma made his Test debut against the West Indies in 2013 and went on to feature in 67 matches in the format. His final appearance came in the fourth Test of the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia in the Boxing Day match.

Over the course of his 67 Test matches, the right-handed batter scored 4,301 runs at an average of 40.57, including 18 half-centuries and 12 centuries, with his highest score of 212 against South Africa in 2019.

The experienced cricketer also captained India in 24 Tests, leading the team to 12 wins, nine losses, and three draws.

Rohit Sharma will continue to represent the Men in Blue in the 50-over format

Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from Test cricket, but in the same statement, the right-handed opener confirmed that he would remain a part of the ODI team. With 273 ODIs to his name, Rohit has accumulated 11,168 runs at an average of 48.76, including 58 half-centuries and 32 centuries.

Meanwhile, he bid farewell to T20I cricket when India triumphed over South Africa to win the 2024 T20 World Cup under his leadership on June 29, in Barbados.

About the author
Dev Sharma

Dev is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer. He played cricket in the Delhi Little Cricket League in 2016, and was among the Top 50 batters in the U-16 category.

His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.

Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.

When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
