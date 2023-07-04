Riyan Parag, Sai Sudharsan named in 15-man India 'A' squad for ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023

Indian Premier League (IPL) stars Riyan Parag and Sai Sudharsan have been selected in the 15-man India 'A' squad for the upcoming ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023. Yash Dhull will lead the team in this competition.

The Emerging Teams Asia Cup is an an eight-team 50-over tournament and will begin on July 13 in Colombo. The Junior Cricket Committee of BCCI announced a 15-man squad for the mega event.

Several IPL stars have been named in the Indian squad. This includes Riyan Parag, Sai Sudharsan, Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh, Dhruv Jurel, Harshit Rana, Akash Singh, Rajvardhan Hangargekar and Nitish Kumar Reddy.

Here is the full list of India 'A' squad members:

India A squad: Sai Sudharsan, Abhishek Sharma (VC), Nikin Jose, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Yash Dhull (C), Riyan Parag, Nishant Sindhu, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Manav Suthar, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, Harshit Rana, Akash Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Rajvardhan Hangargekar.

Standby list of players: Harsh Dubey, Nehal Wadhera, Snell Patel, Mohit Redkar.

Sitanshu Kotak will be the head coach of the team, while Sairaj Bahutule and Munish Bali will be the bowling coach and fielding coach, respectively.

Riyan Parag, Sai Sudharsan and other IPL stars will look to bring their experience to the fore

India 'A' will start as the favorites to win the ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 title.

This is primarily because the squad members, particularly the likes of Riyan Parag and B Sai Sudharsan, have played several matches in domestic cricket as well as IPL. They know what it takes to succeed in multi-team tournaments.

India 'A' will open their campaign against UAE 'A' on July 13, followed by matches against Pakistan 'A' and Nepal on July 15 and 18, respectively. The top two teams of the group will advance to the semifinals. Sri Lanka 'A', Bangladesh 'A', Afghanistan 'A' and Oman 'A' are the other four teams in the competition.

The final will take place on July 23.

