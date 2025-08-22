RJ Mahvash posts same caption as Yuzvendra Chahal ahead of CLT10 2025 [In Picture]

RJ Mahvash used the same caption as Indian leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal ahead of the opening match of Champions League T10 2025. The radio jockey-turned-actor is the co-owner of Supreme Strikers in the luxury-format indoor cricket league.

Supreme Strikers will feature in the inaugural match of the season on Friday, August 22. The side captained by former Australian opener Shaun Marsh take on Dynamic Dynamos in Delhi.

Ahead of the encounter, Mahvash shared an Instagram story, where she wrote:

"Match Day Jai Mata di."

Screenshot of RJ Mahvash's Instagram story.

It is worth noting that Chahal usually posts the same caption on his Instagram story before matches. He continued the ritual for Northamptonshire's English One-Day Cup 2025 match against Kent on Thursday, August 21.

Screenshot of Yuzvendra Chahal's Instagram story.

Chahal remained wicketless in the fixture, registering figures of 10-0-44-0. Northamptonshire suffered a seven-wicket defeat as Kent chased down the 244-run target in 44.4 overs.

Northamptonshire are languishing at the bottom of the Group B points table, with just one victory from six games. Chahal is the team's second-highest wicket-taker of the season, bagging six wickets across five innings.

"She was called a house-breaker" - Yuzvendra Chahal on fans targeting RJ Mahvash amid his divorce with Dhanashree Verma

Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash were spotted in the stands during India's 2025 Champions Trophy final against New Zealand in Dubai. Their pictures from the match went viral on social media, even sparking dating rumors.

During an appearance on Raj Shamani's YouTube podcast, Chahal opened up about the dating rumors. He remarked that it was a tough phase for Mahvash, as she was even called a "house-breaker" amid his divorce from Dhanashree Verma.

The veteran cricketer said:

"She has clarified it. It was very hard for her. She was called a house-breaker. I felt bad because she was among the friends who helped me get out of the bad phase. Five or six of us went for a Christmas dinner, but they cropped our photograph and it's still there on social media.

"It was cropped and portrayed like we were on a dinner date. I know how social media can be, but it was the first time for her, and her whole work is based on social media. Seeing people target you, or read mean comments, it obviously feels bad."

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma's marriage of over four years ended earlier this year. They were granted a divorce by the Bandra Family Court on March 20.

