I was looking to hit the fifth consecutive six but decided to bat till the end: Yuvraj Singh 

After turning back the clock by smashing 4 consecutive sixes in an over on Saturday, Yuvraj Singh has said he was looking to hit a fifth but decided against it for the team's sake.

Yuvraj Singh smashed a sensational 52 off just 22 balls in the 13th match of the Road Safety World Series T20. The knock steered India Legends to a massive first-innings total of 204-3 against Jonty Rhodes-led South Africa Legends.

The southpaw whacked four back-to-back sixes off Zander de Bruyn in the 18th over and for most fans, rekindled the memories of his 2007 World T20 heroics against Stuart Broad.

"I was looking to hit the fifth consecutive six because I remember that there was one dot ball in the over. And I was waiting for the bowler to bowl in my areas. So after the fourth sixes, I was looking for fifth six but there were also two overs to go so I decided to rotate the strike and bat till the end to have a big score. The wicket was really good and the South had won the last game. So I wanted to bat till the end and am happy to do that," said Yuvraj Singh in a press conference after the game.

Yuvraj Singh also returned the second-best bowling figures in the match. The all-rounder took two wickets in his three overs at an economy rate of 6 with his part-time off-spin.

"It's like playing for India again" - Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh, who scored over 11,000 runs in his 17-year-long international career, also remarked that playing in the Road Safety World Series tournament feels like playing for India again.

"It's like playing for India again, everybody in the stands was holding a light and it was amazing. It is great to see people coming back into the ground and enjoying the game. It has been hard for everyone during Covid-19, people on television or people on the ground are getting to watch some entertaining cricket. All the players are happy to express themselves," said Yuvraj Singh.

India Legends won the game by 56 runs to jump to the top spot in the points table.

