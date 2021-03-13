Mohammad Kaif shares message on road safety in fun picture with Irfan Pathan

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif shared an endearing image with Irfan Pathan on Saturday to give a message on road safety.

Both Kaif and Irfan Pathan are part of the India Legends squad in the ongoing Road Safety World Series.

Sharing the picture on his Twitter account, in which both Kaif and Irfan Pathan are seen bursting into laughter, the former wrote:

“Road pe safe rahoge to life mein haste rahoge.” (If you stay safe on road, you will keep smiling in life.)

To this, Irfan Pathan sportingly replied:

“Aree Janab kaifu bhai sath rahoge to haste rahoge.” (Kaif, if you are with me, you will keep laughing.)

Interestingly, Uttarakhand Police also shared a message on road safety on Friday, giving the example of Indian captain Virat Kohli. They tweeted:

“A helmet is not enough. It is necessary to drive in full consciousness, or else you can get out on zero, just like Kohli.”

Kohli was dismissed for a duck in the first T20I against England on Friday as India lost the game by eight wickets.

Meanwhile, India Legends will face South Africa Legends in Saturday’s encounter in Road Safety World Series. If India Legends defeat South Africa, they will book their place in the semi-finals of the event.

Road pe safe rahoge to life mein haste rahoge #RoadSafetyWorldSeries pic.twitter.com/MWxxut40iO — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) March 13, 2021

The Indians are currently in second place with 12 points from four matches, right behind the Sri Lanka Legends, who have 16 points. South Africa are third with 8 points.

Irfan Pathan’s brilliance against England Legends was in vain

The India Legends went down to England Legends in their previous encounter despite Irfan Pathan's superb knock of 61 not out from 34 balls. The former all-rounder smashed four fours and five sixes and scored at a strike rate of 179.41.

At the other end, Manpreet Gony hammered an unbeaten 35 from 16 balls, with four sixes. But India fell short by six runs while chasing England’s total of 188.

Earlier, Irfan Pathan had also claimed 2 for 28 with the ball. However, Kevin Pietersen’s 37-ball 75 lifted the England Legends to an impressive total.

Tonight was a very special evening. Sharing the field with superstars. I loved it.

Thank you for all being so nice! Proper little England team show! pic.twitter.com/FxMJhSyBra — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) March 9, 2021

India Legends vs South Africa Legends probable XIs

India Legends: Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar(c), Yuvraj Singh, Mohammad Kaif, S Badrinath, Yusuf Pathan, Naman Ojha(w), Irfan Pathan, Manpreet Gony, Pragyan Ojha, Munaf Patel.

South Africa Legends: Loots Bosman, Alviro Petersen, Andrew Puttick, Morne van Wyk(w), Zander de Bruyn, Jonty Rhodes(c), Roger Telemachus, Garnett Kruger, Thandi Tshabalala, Monde Zondeki, Makhaya Ntini.