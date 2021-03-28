Subramaniam Badrinath tests positive for COVID-19 

Former Indian batsman Subramaniam Badrinath has tested positive for COVID-19. Badrinath recently won the Road Safety World Series 2021 with the India Legends at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.

Apart from Badrinath, India Legends captain Sachin Tendulkar and the team's all-rounder Yusuf Pathan have also contracted the deadly virus. Confirming his positive COVID test, Subramaniam Badrinath wrote on Twitter:

"I have been taking all necessary precautions and have been getting tested regularly. However, I have tested positive for COVID-19 and have some mild symptoms. I will follow all protocols and will be isolating myself at home and will take needful action as per advise from my physician. Take care and stay safe."

Yusuf Pathan and Sachin Tendulkar also got themselves tested after experiencing mild symptoms. All three members of the India Legends squad are currently quarantining at their respective homes.

Subramaniam Badrinath played only three games in Road Safety World Series 2021

India Legends won the Road Safety World Series 2021 championship

Subramaniam Badrinath was an integral part of the India Legends squad in Road Safety World Series 2021. He played a match-winning knock of 42 runs against the South Africa Legends. Unfortunately, Badrinath picked up an injury in that game, which forced him to retire hurt, and miss the semifinal against West Indies Legends.

Nevertheless, Badrinath recovered soon and returned to the playing XI for the final match against the Sri Lanka Legends. The veteran batsman from Tamil Nadu batted at number three in the summit clash, scoring only seven runs from five balls.

The 95 run partnership of course with the master himself 🤷🏻‍♂️ against SA legends https://t.co/Hp5f1GjkNr — S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) March 23, 2021

Badrinath had not been a part of the India Legends team when the Road Safety World Series began in March 2020. However, he joined the squad before the tournament resumed earlier this year.