"With the Master Blaster and the Scoop-Master"- Chaminda Vaas poses with Jayasuriya and Dilshan ahead of their opening match in Road Safety World Series 2022

Former Sri Lankan left-arm pacer Chaminda Vaas recently reunited with Sanath Jayasuriya and Tillakaratne Dilshan ahead of the second season of the Road Safety World Series. The trio will turn up for the Sri Lanka Legends team in the league, which comprises eight teams.

Tillakaratne Dilshan will continue to lead the side in the second edition. He led the team to the finals the previous season, where they lost to eventual champions India Legends.

Sri Lanka Legends will commence their journey on Sunday, September 11, when they take on Australia Legends in the third match of the Road Safety World Series 2022.

Ahead of the clash, Chaminda Vaas took to his official Instagram handle and shared a picture of himself in the company of his teammates Jayasuriya and Dilshan. He captioned it:

With the Master Blaster and the Scoop-Master 🔥

Sri Lanka Legends schedule and squad for Road Safety World Series 2022

Sri Lanka Legends' schedule for the league stage of the tournament is:

Match 3 - Date: September - 11 (Sunday) | Australia Legends vs. Sri Lanka Legends | Venue: Green Park, Kanpur | Time - 7:30 PM (IST)

Match 5 - Date: September - 13 (Tuesday) | England Legends vs. Sri Lanka Legends | Venue: Green Park, Kanpur | Time - 7:30 PM (IST)

Match 9 - Date: September - 17 (Saturday) | South Africa Legends vs. Sri Lanka Legends | Venue: Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore | Time - 7:30 PM (IST)

Match 17 - Date: September - 25 (Sunday) | Sri Lanka Legends vs. New Zealand Legends | Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun | Time - 3:30 PM (IST)

Match 19 - Date: September - 27 (Tuesday) | Sri Lanka Legends vs. New Zealand Legends | Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur | Time - 3:30 PM (IST)

Full Sri Lanka Legends squad for Road Safety World Series 2022: TM Dilshan (C), Kaushalya Weeraratne, Mahela Udawatte, Rumesh Silva, Asela Gunaratne, Chamara Silva, Isuru Udana, Chamara Kapugedara, Chaminda Vaas, Chaturanga de Silva, C Jayasinghe, Dhamikka Prasad, Dilruwan Perera, Dilshan Munaweera, Ishan Jayaratne, Jeevan Mendis, Nuwan Kulasekara, Sanath Jayasuriya, Upul Tharanga, and Thisara Perera.

Edited by Diptanil Roy