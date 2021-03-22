Watch: ‘Broken Bahubali’ Yuvraj Singh given guard of honour by hotel staff 

India Legends all-rounder Yuvraj Singh returned to the team hotel amid a guard of honour by the hotel staff after his team's win against Sri Lanka in the Road Safety World Series final.

Yuvraj Singh hammered 60 off 41 as India Legends beat Sri Lanka Legends by 14 runs to win the Road Safety World Series.

Taking to his official Instagram handle after India Legends’ win, Yuvraj Singh shared a video clip of him returning to the hotel.

In the video, he is seen grooving to the beats of the theme song from the epic movie ‘Baahubali’ while walking through the guard of honour. In between, he was also seen limping, owing to his right-leg injury.

Yuvraj Singh captioned the video “Broken bahubali” with reference to his leg injury.

India Legends posted an impressive 181 for 4, batting first in the Road Safety World Series final against Sri Lanka. After Virender Sehwag and S Badrinath were dismissed for ten and seven, respectively, captain Sachin Tendulkar held the innings together for India Legends, scoring a rather sedate 30 off 23.

Yuvraj Singh and Yusuf Pathan (62* off 36) then provided a late blitzkrieg as India Legends put up an impressive total on the board. Pathan smashed four fours and five sixes in his blazing innings.

The big hitter also starred with the ball. Pathan dismissed Tillakaratne Dilshan (21) and Sanath Jayasuriya (43), while his brother Irfan accounted for Chamara Silva (2) and Upul Tharanga (13).

Despite good knocks by Chinthaka Jayasinghe (40) and Kaushalya Weeraratne (38), Sri Lanka Legends were restricted to 167 for 7.

Advertisement

Yuvraj Singh turns back the clock

39-year-old Yuvraj Singh rolled back the years, coming up with some scintillating batting displays during the Road Safety World Series.

The left-hander smashed 194 runs in the tournament, scoring two fifties in seven games, doing so at a strike rate of 170.17.

He hit four sixes in an over in consecutive matches, first against South Africa Legends before repeating the feat against West Indies Legends. While Yuvraj Singh hammered an unbeaten 52 off 22 against South Africa, he was unbeaten on 49 off 20 against the West Indies.

Yuvraj Singh rolled back the years with another smashing half-century in the final. It was truly yesterday all over again.