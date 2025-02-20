"Rohit was about to jump and enter the ground to grab KL Rahul's collar"- Top 10 funny memes after India's win vs Bangladesh in Champions Trophy 2025

Team India beat Bangladesh by six wickets in the second match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on Thursday (February 20) at the Dubai International Stadium. The Rohit Sharma-led side opened their account in the Group A points table, equalling New Zealand's tally of two points.

After opting to bat first, Towhid Hridoy (100) and Jaker Ali (68) played magnificent knocks for Bangladesh to help them reach 228 in 49.4 overs before they got all out. Ace Indian pacer Mohammed Shami continued his great form in ICC tournaments by picking up another five-wicket haul. Young fast bowler Harshit Rana scalped three wickets, while Axar Patel dismissed two batters to support Shami in the bowling department.

In response, India managed to score 69 runs in the first powerplay, courtesy of their opening duo of Rohit Sharma (41) and Shubman Gill. However, things got tricky for Men in Blue after Rohit's dismissal in the 10th over, as the scoring rate dipped steadily due to a fall of wickets at regular intervals. Gill held one end and hit a sensible century, steering India to a victory in the company of KL Rahul, who chipped in with a vital contribution of 41* (47).

Fans enjoyed the contest between the two teams on Thursday and reacted by sharing memes on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. One of the memes about KL Rahul's dropped catch during the second innings and Rohit Sharma's reaction read:

"Rohit was about to jump and enter the ground to grab KL Rahul's collar."

Here are some other memes:

"There is a lot of experience in the dressing room"- India captain Rohit Sharma after win vs Bangladesh in ICC Champions Trophy 2025

At the post-match presentation, Team India skipper Rohit Sharma reflected on the win and said:

"As the game goes on, the expressions change. There is a lot of experience in the dressing room to handle the composure and KL and Gill showed exactly that. (About the conditions) We knew there wouldn't be much grass on the pitch and it would be a bit slower."

He added:

"That is how it exactly played. With the bat as well, we were a bit under pressure but when you play against a quality side, you expect this. Gill has the class, good to see he batted till the end."

South Africa will face Afghanistan in the third match of Champions Trophy 2025 on Friday (February 21) in Karachi.

