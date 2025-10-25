Rohit Sharma has broad smile as Virat Kohli hugs him after 33rd century in AUS vs IND 2025 3rd ODI [Watch]

Team India opening batter Rohit Sharma celebrated his hundred in the third ODI against Australia in subdued fashion alongside Virat Kohli at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Saturday, October 25. The Hitman brought up the 33rd century with a calm single to long off in the 33rd over of the run chase in the series finale. Rohit Sharma looked in sublime touch from the word go in the second innings, carrying on from his fifty in the second ODI at the Adelaide Oval. The opener adjusted to the conditions while maintaining the run flow, and played a crucial role in India amassing 68 runs in the first powerplay phase. He maintained the tempo in the middle overs as well during the mammoth partnership with Virat Kohli for the second wicket. Heading into the 33rd over of the innings by Adam Zampa, the ace batter was only four runs away from the milestone. He began the over with a couple of runs, and had the opportunity to reach the three-figure mark off the very next delivery. However, his full-blooded stroke down the ground hit Virat Kohli at the non-striker's end, preventing the pair from completing a couple of runs. Rohit, however, maintained his composure to notch a couple of singles to get to his hundred. Rohit Sharma had a wry smile on his face as he raised his bat to the vocal Sydney crowd and also welcomed a warm embrace from Virat Kohli to make the occasion, a truly memorable one. Have a look at the moment right here: This marked Rohit Sharma's ninth hundred against Australia, the joint-most by an Indian batter alongside Sachin Tendulkar. His last ton against the Men in Yellow had come during the 2020 home bilateral series at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Rohit Sharma on the lookout to wrap up the run chase with Virat Kohli in AUS vs IND 2025 3rd ODI Team India were only 36 runs away from the target when Rohit Sharma reached his hundred. The legendary pair are on course to finish off the run chase and avoid a series whitewash. Since reaching the milestone, The Hitman had added a fw more runs to his tally, including a sublime slog sweep off Matt Short. At the time of writing, the Men in Blue are placed at 213-1, with the target just 24 runs away with 14 overs remaining.