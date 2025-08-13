  • home icon
  • Rohit Sharma chills with two 2011 World Cup-winning stars ahead of Asia Cup 2025 [In Picture]

By James Kuanal
Modified Aug 13, 2025 17:12 IST
England v India - 5th Rothesay Test Match: Day Three - Source: Getty
Rohit Sharma recently attended the fifth Test match between India and England at The Oval. [Getty Images]

India’s ODI captain Rohit Sharma recently reunited with former India players Zaheer Khan and Yuvraj Singh, who won the 2011 World Cup with the Men in Blue. The trio was full of smiles as they posed for a photo. Rohit was dressed in black, while Yuvraj wore a printed T-shirt as the duo sported shorts. Zaheer opted for a simple outfit, wearing a shirt and pants.

With no 50-over matches before October, Rohit Sharma has been enjoying his time away from cricket following the IPL 2025 season. The 38-year-old recently retired from Tests. He had also bid adieu to T20Is after leading Team India to the 2024 T20 World Cup title last year.

The Mumbai batter, however, continues to play in ODIs. Earlier this year, he guided the Men in Blue to the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, where India beat New Zealand by four wickets in the final. He had also led his team to the 2023 World Cup final, where Australia were the eventual winners.

Sharing the snapshot with Rohit and Yuvraj on Instagram, Zaheer Khan wrote:

“Buggi night with Shana log.”
Rohit Sharma will next be seen in action in the three-match ODI series in Australia, beginning October 19. Meanwhile, Team India's next assignment will be the 2025 Asia Cup, which will be held in T20 format. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side is placed in the same group (Group A) as arch-rivals Pakistan.

Yuvraj Singh and Zaheer Khan played massive roles in India’s 2011 World Cup victory

Yuvraj Singh and Zaheer Khan played huge roles as India won the 2011 World Cup, ending their 28-year-long drought in the marquee 50-over ICC tournament. Yuvraj was adjudged Player of the Tournament for his all-round performances.

The southpaw amassed 362 runs in eight innings at an average of 90.50, hitting one ton and four half-centuries. The left-arm spinner also picked up 15 wickets in nine games at an economy rate of 5.02.

On the other hand, Zaheer emerged as the joint-wicket at the 2011 ODI World Cup alongside Pakistan’s Shahid Afridi. The left-arm pacer scalped 21 wickets in nine matches at an economy rate of 4.83.

Notably, Rohit Sharma didn’t find a place in India’s 2011 World Cup squad as then-India captain MS Dhoni wanted spinner Piyush Chawla in the side. He will be keen to win the 2027 ODI World Cup.

