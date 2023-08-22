MS Dhoni wanted Piyush Chawla over Rohit Sharma for the 2011 ODI World Cup, says former selector Raja Venkat

Former national selector Raja Venkat has disclosed that Rohit Sharma was left out of India's 2011 ODI World Cup squad because then-captain MS Dhoni wanted to include leg-spinner Piyush Chawla instead. He said that even head coach Gary Kirsten wanted Rohit in the squad but flipped when Dhoni asked for a change.

Rohit, who is now the captain of Team India, was a regular member of the squad in the leadup to the World Cup, though not in great form. In the ODI series before the tournament, away against South Africa, he batted in the middle order in the first two matches and opened in the next three but could only muster 23 runs at a dismal average of 9.80.

However, the right-handed batter was still a part of the selection committee's 15-member team before Dhoni suggested otherwise.

"When we sat to select the team, Rohit was very much in the scheme of things," Venkat told RevSportz. "So when we were selecting the team, from 1-14, everything was accepted. [For] No. 15, we suggested the name of Rohit Sharma. Gary Kirsten felt it was a perfect selection but again, the captain wanted a change there. He wanted Piyush Chawla instead of Rohit Sharma. So immediately Gary Kirsten somersaulted and he said, 'No, I think that's the better choice.' So that's how Rohit Sharma got left out."

Chawla only played one match in the South Africa series and went wicketless. In the World Cup, he featured in three matches, taking two wickets each against England and the Netherlands. He never played an ODI again.

We didn't get a chance to talk to Rohit after World Cup snub, says Raja Venkat

Rohit has previously talked about the frustration and the sense of loneliness he felt when he heard the news and how he didn't even watch the 2011 ODI World Cup. Venkat also confirmed that none of the selectors "got a chance to" talk to the then 23-year-old batter.

"No, we didn't get a chance to talk to him but we were also disappointed we couldn't select him. We selected the 14 which was unanimous and the 15th one, when the captain and coach wanted it so we thought to let them have it the way they want," he said.

The 2023 World Cup will begin on October 5 while India will kickstart their campaign on October 8 against Australia.