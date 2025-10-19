Rohit Sharma falls cheaply for 8 on return in AUS vs IND 2025 1st ODI

India’s star opener Rohit Sharma departed cheaply in the first of the three-match ODI series against Australia in Perth on Sunday, October 19. The right-handed batter departed for just eight runs off 14 balls as the Men in Blue lost their opening wicket for just 13 runs. The 38-year-old looked out of touch, having played his previous ODI against New Zealand in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy.

The dismissal came in the fourth over of India’s innings. Rohit missed out on the first three deliveries outside before getting an outside edge off a short of a good length ball. The ball nibbled away and got some extra bounce on its way to the batter. Aussie debutant Matthew Renshaw completed an easy catch at second slip.

Watch the video here.

It’s worth mentioning that Rohit Sharma had a dismal series in the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy during Team India’s previous tour of Australia. The opening batter had to drop himself after managing just 31 runs in five innings. The Mumbai batter needs to turn things around in the second ODI quickly.

Australia remove Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli early in 1st ODI

A clinical bowling display from Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc helped Australia dismiss Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli inside the first seven overs of the series opener. Kohli, in particular, perished for an eight-ball duck. The 36-year-old was caught out at backward point, thanks to a diving catch from Cooper Connolly.

At the time of writing, the Men in Blue were 21/2 after 6.1 overs, with skipper Shubman Gill and vice-captain Shreyas Iyer at the crease. The duo will look to recover the side from early blows. They have included all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy (debutant) over Kuldeep Yadav to strengthen their batting unit.

The two teams are locking horns for the first time since the 2025 Champions Trophy, where India beat Australia by four wickets. However, India have not won an ODI series in Australia since the 2017/18 series.

Follow the IND vs AUS 2025 1st ODI live score and updates here.

