Rohit Sharma gets felicitated by Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis after Test retirement [In Pictures]

Veteran cricketer Rohit Sharma was felicitated by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis following his retirement from Test cricket. The Mumbai-born star bid farewell to the longest format on May 7, after earning 67 Test caps. Over the course of his career, the 38-year-old amassed 4,301 runs at an average of 40.57, including 18 half-centuries and 12 centuries.

Ad

While announcing his retirement from Test cricket last week, Rohit confirmed that he will continue to represent India in the 50-over format. He shared the news via an Instagram story, writing:

"Hello everyone, I would just like to share that I am retiring from Test cricket. It's been an absolute honor to represent my country in whites. Thank you for all the love and support over the years. I will continue to represent India in the ODI format.”

Ad

Trending

On Tuesday, May 13, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis shared a few photographs on Instagram, in which he was seen felicitating Rohit Sharma upon his retirement from Test cricket. Fadnavis captioned the post:

“It was great to welcome, meet and interact with Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma at my official residence Varsha. I extended my best wishes to him on his retirement from Test cricket and for continued success in the next chapter of his journey.”

Ad

Ad

Rohit had already bid farewell to T20I cricket after leading India to victory in the 2024 T20 World Cup. The Men in Blue had defeated South Africa in the final held in Barbados.

Rohit Sharma to return to action for MI on May 21

The 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was put on hold by the BCCI for a week, starting May 9. The tournament is now scheduled to resume on May 17. The Mumbai Indians (MI) will return to the field on Wednesday, May 21, when they take on the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Wankhede Stadium.

This will be Rohit Sharma’s first outing since announcing his retirement from Test cricket. So far this season, the veteran opener has amassed 300 runs across 11 innings at an average of 30.00, maintaining a strike rate of 152.28 and registering three half-centuries.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dev Sharma Dev is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer. He played cricket in the Delhi Little Cricket League in 2016, and was among the Top 50 batters in the U-16 category.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news