Where does Virat Kohli rank among batters with most Test runs at the No. 4 position?

Veteran Team India batter Virat Kohli ended speculation on his red-ball future on Monday, May 12 by announcing his retirement from Test cricket. The 36-year-old was part of the Indian team for the five-match Test series in Australia in 2024-25. He scored a ton in Perth, but ended up having a rather disappointing series. In nine innings, Kohli scored 190 runs in nine innings at an average of 23.75.

Taking to his official Instagram handle on Monday, the former India captain shared a heartfelt post while announcing his retirement from Test cricket. He admitted that the decision wasn't an easy one, but added that he felt it was the right time to step away. Kohli thus ended his Test journey with 9,230 runs from 123 matches at an average of 46.85, with 30 hundreds and 31 half-centuries.

Kohli made the No. 4 position his own in Test cricket and was arguably the best in the business at the number during his peak. In this feature, we analyze where the 36-year-old ranks among Test batters with most runs at the No. 4 slot.

Virat Kohli in Top 5 list of batters with most runs at No. 4 in Tests

Kohli batted a total of 210 times in his Test career. The right-hander walked out to bat at the No. 4 position in as many as 160 innings. He amassed 7,564 runs at an average of 50.09, with 26 hundreds, 21 fifties and a best of 254*. On the other hand, Kohli was also dismissed without scoring 12 times at the No. 4 position.

In the all-time list of batters with most Test runs at the No. 4 slot, the former Indian captain features at No. 5. The illustrious list, not surprisingly is led by another legendary Indian - Sachin Tendulkar. In 275 innings, the Master Blaster amassed 13,492 runs at an average of 54.40. Tendulkar struck 44 hundreds, 58 half-centuries, with a best of 248*.

Player Matches Runs Average HS 100s 50s 0s Sachin Tendulkar 179 13,492 54.40 248* 44 58 11 Mahela Jayawardene 124 9,509 52.24 374 30 35 13 Jacques Kallis 111 9,033 61.68 224 35 36 10 Joe Root 95 7,745 51.63 228 24 36 6 Virat Kohli 99 7,564 50.09 254* 26 21 12

(Top 5 batters with most runs at No. 4 in Tests)

Former Sri Lankan captain Mahela Jayawardene is second on the list of batters with most Test runs at the No. 4 position. In 195 innings, Jayawardene scored 9,509 runs at an average of 52.24, with the aid of 30 hundreds and 35 half-centuries. The former Lankan skipper is followed by Jacques Kallis (9,033 runs from 170 innings) and ex-England captain Joe Root (7,745 runs from 163 innings).

Virat Kohli's record at No. 4 in winning causes in Tests

Kohli featured in 50 Test matches that India won when he batted at the No. 4 position. In 78 innings, he notched up 3,893 runs at an average of 54.06, with 12 hundreds and 11 half-centuries to his name. Among batters with most runs in winning causes in Tests while batting at No. 4, Kohli is in seventh position.

Tendulkar again tops the list, with 5,529 runs in 69 matches at an exceptional average of 63.55, with 20 hundreds and 21 half-centuries to his name. The former India captain is followed by Root (4,385), Jayawardene (4,381), Kallis (4,278), Mark Waugh (4,249) and Steve Smith (4196).

Virat Kohli's record at No. 4 in Tests away from home

Kohli featured in 59 matches while batting at the No. 4 position in Tests away from home (including neutral venues). In 101 innings, the right-handed batter totaled 4,389 runs at an average of 45.24, with 15 centuries and 17 fifties. The former India skipper was dismissed without scoring six times.

Kohli is third on the all-time list of batters with most Test runs at the No. 4 position in matches played away from home. The list is again led by Tendulkar, who scored 7,083 runs in 87 matches at an average of 57.58, with 24 tons and 30 half-centuries. Younis Khan, 4985 runs from 63 Tests, is second on the famed list.

Of his 59 matches at the No. 4 slot in Tests away from home, Kohli was part of 21 matches that India won. The veteran batter scored 1,496 runs at an average of 46.75. He hit four centuries and eight fifties, with a best of 200.

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More

