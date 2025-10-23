Rohit Sharma hits 2 trademark pulls for sixes in 3 balls during AUS vs IND 2025 2nd ODI [Watch]

By Aayushman Vishwanathan
Modified Oct 23, 2025 12:14 IST
Australia v India - ODI Series: Game 1
Rohit Sharma has looked in excellent nick in Adelaide. (Image Credits: Getty)

Team India opening batter Rohit Sharma broke the shackles in excellent fashion by unleashing two trademark pull shots for sixes in the second ODI against Australia at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday, October 23. The right-handed batter struck two sixes in three balls to send the crowd into a frenzy.

The moment occurred in the 19th over of the innings as Australian captain Mitchell Marsh turned to Mitch Owen for his second. With Owen sending down short-pitched deliveries, Rohit took him on and successfully cleared the boundary over square leg and wide fine leg. The over ended with a four off Shreyas Iyer's bat as India aggregated 17 runs from six deliveries.

Watch the video of Rohit's maximums here:

also-read-trending Trending

Earlier, Aussie captain Mitchell Marsh had won the toss and elected to field first, with Shubman Gill ending up on the losing side for the second consecutive time in the series. While the visitors are unchanged, Australia have triggered three changes to their eleven, drafting in Alex Carey, Adam Zampa, and Xavier Bartlett for Josh Philippe, Matthew Kuhnemann, and Nathan Ellis.

Rohit Sharma strikes form with his 74-ball 50

Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer have put India's innings back on track. (Credits: BCCI X)
Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer have put India's innings back on track. (Credits: BCCI X)

Meanwhile, the Nagpur-born cricketer has bounced back well after his innings of 8 in the first ODI at the Optus Stadium in Perth. The veteran batter withstood some excellent and probing new-ball bowling from the Aussies. Even as the former Indian captain got to a battle-hardened fifty, the celebrations from him were subdued.

At the time of writing, the Men in Blue were 135/2, with Shreyas Iyer also completing his half-century after being dismissed for 12 in the series opener. The visitors once again found themselves in early trouble as Xavier Bartlett struck twice in his first over, dismissing Shubman Gill (9) and Virat Kohli (0).

Team India had beaten Australia the last time these two sides played an ODI at the Adelaide Oval.

Aayushman Vishwanathan

Aayushman Vishwanathan

Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.

A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.

When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy.

