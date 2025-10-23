Rohit Sharma hits 2 trademark pulls for sixes in 3 balls during AUS vs IND 2025 2nd ODI [Watch]

Team India opening batter Rohit Sharma broke the shackles in excellent fashion by unleashing two trademark pull shots for sixes in the second ODI against Australia at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday, October 23. The right-handed batter struck two sixes in three balls to send the crowd into a frenzy.The moment occurred in the 19th over of the innings as Australian captain Mitchell Marsh turned to Mitch Owen for his second. With Owen sending down short-pitched deliveries, Rohit took him on and successfully cleared the boundary over square leg and wide fine leg. The over ended with a four off Shreyas Iyer's bat as India aggregated 17 runs from six deliveries.Watch the video of Rohit's maximums here:Earlier, Aussie captain Mitchell Marsh had won the toss and elected to field first, with Shubman Gill ending up on the losing side for the second consecutive time in the series. While the visitors are unchanged, Australia have triggered three changes to their eleven, drafting in Alex Carey, Adam Zampa, and Xavier Bartlett for Josh Philippe, Matthew Kuhnemann, and Nathan Ellis.Rohit Sharma strikes form with his 74-ball 50Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer have put India's innings back on track. (Credits: BCCI X)Meanwhile, the Nagpur-born cricketer has bounced back well after his innings of 8 in the first ODI at the Optus Stadium in Perth. The veteran batter withstood some excellent and probing new-ball bowling from the Aussies. Even as the former Indian captain got to a battle-hardened fifty, the celebrations from him were subdued.At the time of writing, the Men in Blue were 135/2, with Shreyas Iyer also completing his half-century after being dismissed for 12 in the series opener. The visitors once again found themselves in early trouble as Xavier Bartlett struck twice in his first over, dismissing Shubman Gill (9) and Virat Kohli (0).Team India had beaten Australia the last time these two sides played an ODI at the Adelaide Oval.